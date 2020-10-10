Demi Lovato Gushes Over Her Natural Breasts That Developed After ‘Letting Go’ Of Eating Issues

bshilliday

Demi Lovato now has the bustline she’s dreamed of after years of eating issues kept her natural bosom smaller. She’s now glowing over how she’s blossomed.

Demi Lovato has sexy new curves on top and is loving it. The 28-year-old singer shared an Instagram selfie with fans on Oct. 9 and explained why she’d always appeared less busty throughout her singing career. She stood in front of a mirror while wearing a flesh-colored sleeveless bodysuit. It hugged her figure and showed off how she’s developed bigger breasts naturally this year, while still having a trim waistline. In a second more close-up photo, Demi showed off her new cleavage.

“Fun fact: I never had boobs until I started eating what I wanted. My whole life I hated my small tittaayyys and then when I finally let go of my eating issues, I GOT THE BOOBS I WANTED!!! this is no push-up bra or boob-job y’all!!! IT’S ALL ME!!” Demi gushed about her new form in the photos’ caption. “And you know what, they’re gonna change too!!! AND I’LL BE OKAY WITH THAT AS WELL!!”

“But let this be a lesson y’all.. our bodies will do what they are SUPPOSED to when we let go of trying to control what it does for us. Oh the irony….Did you have a similar experience when making peace with your eating issues?? I’d love to hear!!!” she asked fans. Demi didn’t have many responses to her question about breast size, but received plenty of fire emojis from fans and comments about how “beautiful” she looks.

Demi has been open about her long struggle with eating disorders, revealing that she developed bulimia as a pre-teen at the age of nine. She then developed other addictions, including one related to exercise. But eating issues continued to haunt Demi, long after she had got her binge and purge problem under control.

“I thought the past few years was recovery from an eating disorder when it actually was just completely falling into it,” Demi told model and body positivity activist Ashley Graham on her Pretty Big Deal podcast in Feb. 2020. “And I just realized that maybe my symptoms weren’t as obvious as before, but it was definitely an eating issue.” Demi was working out up to three times a day, trying to burn off the calories after each meal. “There were times I lived at the gym and I would take business meetings at the gym on my breaks from my workout,” Demi recalled, saying, “I’d eat a meal, go work out. That’s not happiness to me. That’s not freedom. That’s not everything I’d worked for and preached to people, so why live that life if it’s a lie. So I just decided to not live that lie anymore.” Now that she’s done living that “lie,” her “freedom” has naturally given her the curves she’d always wanted!

