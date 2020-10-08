Denise Welch: Loose Women star breaks silence on spat with Piers Morgan 'I’ve had enough'

Piers retweeted it and added: “If I had a loved one suffering from mental illness, I would stop them going on TV to spout ill-informed nonsense about Covid no longer being a serious threat.”

While on This Morning, Denise said of coronavirus: “I’m not saying this is over. I’m not saying how horrendous this virus is and was.

“But at the moment we have a one in two million chance of dying of COVID and I have a one in three chance of getting cancer.

“So can the Government please tell us the proper statistics?”

