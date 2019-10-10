Denver Weather: Colorado Snow Hits As Temperatures Plunge The Deep Freeze

Snow that reached the Front Range early Thursday morning will decrease through the afternoon with most areas measuring 1 to 3 inches with higher amounts isolated. Even though the snow stops, Friday morning the cold persists and records will be broken as Denver experiences the coldest temperature ever recorded early in the season.

For the foothills of Jefferson, Boulder, and Larimer Counties, snow will persist into the early evening. In areas such as Evergreen, Genesse, Nederland, and Estes Park, however, sums will be lower. Both places should see 3 to 7 inches of snow while higher amounts will be seen in the mountains (above 9,000′).

That will make for an exceptionally cold night for October with lows in single digits both above and below zero in the mountains and mid-teens along the Front Range.

Our forecast for Denver Friday morning is 15 ° which would not only be a record for the date (currently 22 ° set on 11/10/1946) but also the coldest Denver ever was so early in the season.

