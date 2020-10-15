Home Sports Deontay Wilder refuses to give up on Tyson Fury despite Gypsy King's...
Sports

Deontay Wilder refuses to give up on Tyson Fury despite Gypsy King's UK plan

0

staronline@reachplc.com (Chris McKenna)

Deontay Wilder has not given up hope of facing Tyson Fury this year.

The American’s team want talks to thrash out a deal to rescue the third clash between the pair.

That is despite WBC heavyweight champion Fury pressing on with plans for a December 5 title defence against another opponent at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Fury has given up waiting on a date for the contracted third fight with Wilder – who he stopped in the seventh round of their February clash.

Fury has not tasted defeat, though, in his professional career, looking for a unifying bout against Anthony Joshua

The bout was due to be on July 18 but the coronavirus pandemic and an injury to Wilder pushed that date back to October.

Then the clash was due for December 19 in Las Vegas but US broadcasters ESPN and Fox were against the date because of scheduling clashes.

Frank Warren and Bob Arum – who both promote Fury – are adamant their man is moving on.

The Gypsy King could take on Deontay Wilder in a second rematch
Tyson Fury stopped Deontay Wilder in the seventh round of their February clash

Arum has claimed the contract for the fight expired this month.

- Advertisement -

But Wilder’s co-manager Shelly Finkel is refusing to throw in the towel on getting his man a rematch.

Finkel wants a meeting with Fury’s promoters in a bid to save the trilogy clash.

The hall-of-fame manager is working with Al Haymon to provide a proposal to save the bout.

Tyson Fury is current WBC world heavyweight champion
Tyson Fury became the WBC champion when he beat Wilder back in February

Wilder – who has not spoken in public since March – is continuing to train for the third fight after recovering from bicep surgery.

But it is understood Fury will only be swayed if a huge offer comes in.

That will be difficult with no live gate after the first fight brought in over £15m in ticket sales.

The clock is ticking with Warren ploughing ahead with plans for Fury to fight in the UK.

Talks have taken place with a number of potential opponents as they look to sign off the bout while Fury is planning to apply for his British Boxing Board of Control licence again.

Deontay Wilder remains keen to get revenge for the only defeat of his career but time is running out

They have secured the Royal Albert Hall for the date with Anthony Yarde’s light-heavyweight clash against Lyndon Arthur also on the card.

- Advertisement -

It will be part of Warren’s celebrations for the 40th anniversary of his first ever promotion back in 1980.

Meanwhile, Savannah Marshall’s WBO middleweight title clash with Hannah Rankin on Saturday is off.

Marshall’s trainer Peter Fury tested positive for Covid-19 and so the bout had to be cancelled with both now in self-isolation as per government guidelines.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleTrump team finds early success in restricting mail-in ballots
Next articleRandy Arozarena discusses his 2-run homer after Rays’ Game 4 loss to Astros

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Randy Arozarena discusses his 2-run homer after Rays’ Game 4 loss to Astros

0
Randy Arozarena discusses his 2-run homer after the Tampa Bay Rays' Game 4 loss to the Houston Astros.
Read more
Sports

UFC star Conor McGregor accepts January 23 fight as return to Octagon set

0
staronline@reachplc.com (Joshua Peck) Conor McGregor has accepted a fight on January 23 with Dustin Poirier his expected opponent. McGregor and Poirier previously locked horns with one...
Read more
Sports

Tyler Glasnow recaps his performance after Rays’ 4-3 loss to Astros in Game 4 of the ALCS

0
Tampa Bay Rays starter Tyler Glasnow talks after his performance against the Houston Astros in Game 4.
Read more
Sports

Kubrat Pulev slammed after making comments about Anthony Joshua's skin colour

0
staronline@reachplc.com (Joshua Peck) Anthony Joshua ’s next opponent Kubrat Pulev has been criticised by boxing fans after he made a reference to the world champion’s...
Read more
Sports

Man Utd ace Bruno Fernandes speaks out on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer row and losing faith in him

0
United will try to return to winning ways following the international break when they make a Premier League return at Newcastle on Saturday. Solskjaer is...
Read more
Sports

Max Muncy grand slam caps Dodgers’ record-breaking 11-run first inning in NLCS Game 3

0
Video Details Oct 14, 2020 at 6:45p ET | MLB | Duration: 0:48Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Max Muncy clubbed a grand slam in the top...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

John Cena’s Romantic History: From Nikki Bella Engagement To Shay Shariatzadeh Marriage & More

Celebrity 0
Alyssa Norwin Following John Cena’s secret wedding to Shay Shariatzadeh, we’re taking a look back at the other women he’s been romantically involved with over...
Read more

Coronavirus test: Oxford University develops NEW COVID-19 test – When can you get one?

Health 0
Oxford University scientists today announced they had developed a new test for COVID-19, which dramatically cuts down the time it takes to receive results....
Read more

Elvis Presley death: Bob Dylan didn't speak for a WEEK after King died

Entertainment 0
Dylan said at the time: "I just knew that I wasn’t going to work for anybody and nobody was going to be my boss. "Hearing...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: