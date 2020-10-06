Home Gaming Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost 2020 start time update and new...
Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost 2020 start time update and new rewards

Bungie is kicking off its latest seasonal event, with Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost set to offer new rewards until early November.

Fresh Amour will be available during the event, with three new sets already confirmed for inclusion.

Unfortunately for those looking for weaponry, there doesn’t appear to be any new guns coming with this seasonal event.

Gamers can expect the return of the Horror Story and the Braytech Werewolf, along with some spooky new Ghost and Sparrows designs to earn.

The Haunted Forest will be a big part of the Festival, with plenty of chests available to open for those who can take down enemies to extend their timers.

Cipher Decoders will be required, a new part of this year’s Halloween-themed event. Meanwhile, once you finish off the required Triumphs you will be able to trade in some of your candy for a mummified Exotic Sparrow, ship, and Ghost.

A message from Bungie adds: “The Haunted Forest is back and filled with ghoulish enemies. This year, we’ve added five chests to the end of the activity for five times the loot!

“To open the chests, you are going to need some Cipher Decoders. Talk to Spider to get started and then they will drop from playing any of your favorite activities across the solar system – similar to Umbral Engrams. Braytech Werewolf and Horror Story will both be rewarded from these chests and each have new perk combinations to hunt for.

“You’ve probably been hearing this a lot lately, but it goes double for Festival of the Lost: don’t forget to put on your mask. There are new masks available this year as well as some favorites from the past.

“Eva has a Masquerader Helmet which you can apply your masks to as ornaments before you head out in the world to start stockpiling candy. The mask mods for the Haunted Forest also return from last year’s event.”

DESTINY 2 FESTIVAL OF THE LOST START TIME NEWS

Bungie has confirmed that the Destiny 2 Fesitval of the Lost start time has been set for 6pm BST on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.

For Guardians in the United States, the Festival of the Lost will be kicking off at around 10am PDT.

The event is set to run for four weeks, meaning there will be plenty of time to grab all the cosmetic rewards.

