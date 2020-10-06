Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost 2020 start time update and new rewards

Bungie is kicking off its latest seasonal event, with Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost set to offer new rewards until early November.

Fresh Amour will be available during the event, with three new sets already confirmed for inclusion.

Unfortunately for those looking for weaponry, there doesn’t appear to be any new guns coming with this seasonal event.

Gamers can expect the return of the Horror Story and the Braytech Werewolf, along with some spooky new Ghost and Sparrows designs to earn.

The Haunted Forest will be a big part of the Festival, with plenty of chests available to open for those who can take down enemies to extend their timers.

Cipher Decoders will be required, a new part of this year’s Halloween-themed event. Meanwhile, once you finish off the required Triumphs you will be able to trade in some of your candy for a mummified Exotic Sparrow, ship, and Ghost.