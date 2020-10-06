Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost 2020 start time update and new rewards

Bungie is kicking off its latest seasonal event, with the Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost set to offer new rewards until early November.

Fresh sets of Amour will be available during the event, with three new sets already confirmed for inclusion.

Unfortunately for those looking for fresh weaponry, there doesn’t appear to be any new guns coming with this seasonal event.

Gamers can expect the return of the Horror Story and the Braytech Werewolf, along with a Ghost and Sparrow to earn.

The Haunted Forest will be a main part of the Festival, with plenty of chests available to open.

Once you finish off the required Triumphs you will be able to trade in some of your candy for a mummified Exotic Sparrow, ship, and Ghost.