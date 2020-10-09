Home Gaming Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris rewards news for this week following Beyond...
Gaming

Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris rewards news for this week following Beyond Light reveal

0

Trials of Osiris will be offering fresh weapons and armour this week, with plenty of other rewards available in Destiny’s other activities. The Festival of the Lost will be ongoing over the rest of October and should wrap up around a week before the release of Beyond Light. The expansion is going to change a great deal in the game, including how new players will experience the game.

Bungie has been spilling the beans about the Beyond Light update gradually and now we know how new Guardians will kick off their adventures.

“Currently, players are given a single mission to become acquainted with some basic gameplay, and then let loose in the Tower without much direction on where to go or what to do next,” Bungie confirms in a blog post.

“This led to some confusion, as many players didn’t exactly know where to start. Who’s that robot that’s meticulously cleaning an Auto Rifle?

“What do I do with these engrams? And what’s a Zavala? The team has been working to restructure the onramp for Destiny 2, and today we’ll be giving a small glimpse into the New Light experience. 

“Starting November 10, players will start in the same way that most all of us have. A Ghost will be on the hunt for their Guardian, they’ll stumble upon you, and they’ll revive you for the first time. What’s different now is that you won’t immediately find a ship. Rather, you’ll stumble into another Guardian in the wild. 

“As a new player, you’ll spend your first few missions getting acquainted with the state of the world in Destiny 2.

“You’ll have opportunity to take a few weapons out for a spin, find engrams to try different armor and see our progression systems, and have some time to learn how to navigate the user interface to understand quests, bounties, collections, and more.

“All of this will happen before you set foot in the Tower, and our hope is that this refreshed New Light experience will give a much warmer welcome to Guardians as they play Destiny 2 for the first time.”

- Advertisement -

Back to this week, and Guardians are just hours away from stringing together wins to earn the best loot and a ticket to The Lighthouse. Rewards will not be known until Destiny 2 fans find out for themselves as Bungie never shares a list beforehand.

It should also be known that the best loot, the Flawless stuff – will take longer to confirm, but we’ll be sure to update this story as soon as we have the latest information.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleTwo Cups of Coffee and Buckets of Rain
Next articleThe 2p a day supplements you should take to avoid dry skin in winter

RELATED ARTICLES

Gaming

Highlights & hilarious moments from DreamHack Open Finals

0
james_peskett@tracker.gg (James Peskett) The October DreamHack Fortnite action has concluded for NA-West, with Nick “Aspect” McGuire clutching first place. In June, following the success of their...
Read more
Gaming

The story behind FIFA 20's giant goalkeeper – a bug in the system who spread like a virus

0
FIFA 21 has made a raft of gameplay changes while retaining long-standing issues that drag the series down (more on that over at our...
Read more
Gaming

Star Wars: Squadrons patch tackles ranking issues, flight stick deadzone

0
Coming in HOTAS. I think it's fair to say Star Wars: Squadrons hasn't had the smoothest of take-offs, with the game launching with a variety...
Read more
Gaming

FIFA 21 Ones to Watch Team 1: Release time, confirmed FUT cards, predictions

0
In terms of other players that could feature during the FIFA 21 Ones to Watch promotion Express.co.uk has a few picks. Looking at the transfer...
Read more
Gaming

Head Out on the Track in the All New Assetto Corsa Competizione GT4 Pack DLC

0
Antonela, Senior Brand Community Manager, 505 GamesHi, everyone! I’m here today to provide a quick update on what’s going on in our sim racing...
Read more
Gaming

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War PS4 open beta date, start time, pre-load link and schedule

0
The Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War multiplayer beta weekend is about to enter its second phase on PlayStation 4. Following on from the closed beta...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Meghan McCain calls motherhood 'euphoria' in heartfelt post: 'I only wish I had done this sooner'

Celebrity 0
Meghan McCain is enjoying the “euphoria” of motherhood. In an emotional post on Instagram, The View co-host explained how her newborn daughter has changed...
Read more

Dubois vs Joyce will not be on PPV – because British boxing fans deserve it

Sports 0
staronline@reachplc.com (Frank Warren) When Liam Williams takes to the ring tomorrow on BT Sport it’ll represent the culmination of over six months of hard work...
Read more

The sex scandal that could keep the Senate in McConnell’s hands

US 0
Burgess Everett, James Arkin and Marianne LeVine Democrats can win the majority without North Carolina, but the path is more complicated. And Democrats insist Tillis...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: