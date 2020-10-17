Home Gaming Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris rewards this week, Xur location today, and...
Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris rewards this week, Xur location today, and Beyond Light Raid

UPDATE: The first reports regarding Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris rewards and the new Xur location for this week are being shared by Guardians.

The map selection for this week’s Crucible event has been confirmed as Javelin-4 and the three win reward for Trials is reportedly Gloves of the Exile.

The latest news regarding where Xur is this week includes news that he can be found at Giant’s Scar, Io, in the cave to the back left on the map screen.

The Queenbreaker Fusion Rifle is reportedly among his stock for this week and will cost 29 Legendary Shards. More news regarding all the new rewards and stock for Destiny 2 are expected to be revealed in the coming hours.

ORIGINAL: Plenty is being planned for Destiny 2 over the coming weeks, although some of its is still being revealed. Today, Guardians can look forward to the launch of new Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris rewards, and the return of Xur. The Trials will be kicking off around the same time as the Exotic merchant returns across PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Rewards will not be known until Destiny 2 fans find out for themselves as Bungie never shares a list beforehand.

Fans should also know that the best loot, the Flawless stuff – will take longer to confirm, but we’ll be sure to update this story as soon as we have the latest information.

The first information that will be shared will be the new map selection, with last week focusing on Cauldron.

Destiny Trials of Osiris will be kicking off October 16, at around 6 pm BST, or 10 am PT if you live in the United States.

After a string of wins, Guardians will have the chance to grab new loot, which can be traded for Legendary Shards.

Returning players will want to visit Saint-14 just, who will be located in the Tower Hangar.

The Osiris reset offers a new inventory of Trials Passages, Bounties, and the option to turn in Trials Tokens.

At the same time that the Trials event kick-off, we should find out more about where Xur is, and what stuff he is offering.

Both the Trials and Xur will be available until October 20, and this will be the day when the Weekly Reset will happen.

And with Destiny Beyond Light just around the corner, Bungie is starting to reveal more about its plans.

This includes when the next raid will be launching, with a message from Bungie confirming: “For the elite raiders in the room, this means a new shot at glory. The race to a World First completion of a raid is one of the most spirited traditions in the Destiny community.

