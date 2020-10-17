Diego Simeone sends message to Thomas Partey ahead of Arsenal debut against Man City

“I have seen the buzz around the place, the fans are really happy, I have seen some really positive reactions after we bought him, the same with the team, the squad and the staff.

“I think he is a player we had the radar on for a long time and we have managed to bring him in and I think he will be a really important addition to the team.

“He got to know some of his team-mates [already]. Not all of them, because some are still on international duty but we will have everyone back today and it will be a good day for him to get to know everyone.”

This article contains affiliate links, which means we may receive a commission on any sales of products or services we write about. This article was written completely independently, see more details here

Like this: Like Loading...