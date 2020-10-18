Home World Differently-Abled Newborn Baby Killed By Parents
World

Differently-Abled Newborn Baby Killed By Parents

0

Suman Varandani

KEY POINTS

  • The child was suffering from Down’s Syndrome
  • The parents killed the baby as they were unable to get him cured, local police said
  • They later burnt and buried his body in a forest area

In a horrific incident, a 13-day-old baby boy was allegedly killed by his parents in the western Indian city of Pune. The body of the newborn, who was diagnosed with Down’s syndrome, was found in a forest area behind Sinhgad College in Vadgoan.

The incident came to light after police received a tip about the location where the body was dumped, local media Pune Mirror reported Friday. Police arrested Kunwarsingh Thakur, 34, and his wife Siddhi Thakur, 21, in connection with the death of the child.

According to the preliminary investigation, the woman delivered the differently-abled baby and when the doctor’s said that his condition was not curable, the mother strangulated the baby. Local media, citing police, reported that the couple took the child’s body to the forest area where they burnt and buried his remains.

“Preliminary probe reveals the couple killed the baby as they were unable to get him cured. We are yet to interrogate them. The couple is from a poor financial background and worked in a garment shop and lost their jobs due to the lockdown. We have sent them for medical test and further investigation is on,” Senior Police Officer Nandkishor Shelke told local media.

In another incident in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad, the body of a newborn baby was found in an open drain. On Monday, residents spotted the body and alerted the local police. A team was sent to recover the body, after which it was sent for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

“The dead body of a 5-day old baby girl was found in open water channel (Nala) at Subhodaya colony of Kapra area on Monday. Local residents noticed it and informed the police. We have recovered the body and sent it for a postmortem. A case has been registered. The baby girl is not identified yet,” Anantha Chary, additional inspector at the Kushaiguda Police Station reportedly said at the time.

- Advertisement -

This photo shows the feet of a newborn. Representational image. Photo: Getty Images/Christopher Furlong

- Advertisement -
Previous articleArdern Wins Landslide In New Zealand's 'COVID Election'
Next articleYouTube Music App For Apple Watch Hints At Google's Ìssues With Wear OS, Report Says

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Australia's Second-biggest City Eases Lockdown As Virus Cases Fall

0
ByAFP NewsLockdown restrictions in Australia's second-biggest city were eased slightly Sunday following a steady decline in new coronavirus cases, but officials stopped short...
Read more
World

Justin Bieber Praised For His ‘Saturday Night Live’ Performances

0
ByCatherine ArmecinKEY POINTS Justin Bieber performed "Holy" and "Lonely" on "Saturday Night Live" Bieber's performances received praise from fans and "SNL" viewers A report said the singer...
Read more
World

China Beefs Up Laws To Handle Epidemics, Protect Whistleblowers

0
ByAFP NewsChina has passed a new law to improve its handling of disease outbreaks -- including protecting whistleblowers -- following a cascade of...
Read more
World

End Of The Party: Paris Empties Under Curfew

0
ByIBT Staff ReporterShortly before the clock struck 9 pm on Saturday, restaurant shutters in Paris came down and people dashed home to beat...
Read more
World

Turkish Cypriots Vote For Leader Amid East Mediterranean Tensions

0
ByIBT Staff ReporterTurkish-held northern Cyprus, a breakaway state recognised only by Ankara, was voting Sunday for a new leader in a run-off election...
Read more
World

Bolivians Vote In Election Expected To Bring Upheaval

0
ByIBT Staff ReporterVoters expect social upheaval for the second time in a year no matter who wins Sunday's general election in Bolivia. Polls opened...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Renee Gracie Slams Supercars' Attitude Toward Women

Media & Culture 0
ByCatherine ArmecinKEY POINTS Renee Gracie warned that Supercars may not see another female driver anytime soon The former racer said Supercars benefited from making her...
Read more

How To Watch ‘Who Is Killing The Cheerleaders?’

Media & Culture 0
ByLauren Dubois Lifetime is officially putting an end to their “Fear the Cheer,” event with the final newest premiere, “Who is Killing the Cheerleaders?”...
Read more

Kirstie Alley Slammed After Revealing She's Voting For Donald Trump

Media & Culture 0
ByCatherine ArmecinKEY POINTS Kirstie Alley said she is voting for Donald Trump because he's "not a politician" Alley believes Trump "will turn the economy around...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: