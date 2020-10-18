Differently-Abled Newborn Baby Killed By Parents

Suman Varandani

KEY POINTS The child was suffering from Down’s Syndrome

The parents killed the baby as they were unable to get him cured, local police said

They later burnt and buried his body in a forest area

In a horrific incident, a 13-day-old baby boy was allegedly killed by his parents in the western Indian city of Pune. The body of the newborn, who was diagnosed with Down’s syndrome, was found in a forest area behind Sinhgad College in Vadgoan.

The incident came to light after police received a tip about the location where the body was dumped, local media Pune Mirror reported Friday. Police arrested Kunwarsingh Thakur, 34, and his wife Siddhi Thakur, 21, in connection with the death of the child.

According to the preliminary investigation, the woman delivered the differently-abled baby and when the doctor’s said that his condition was not curable, the mother strangulated the baby. Local media, citing police, reported that the couple took the child’s body to the forest area where they burnt and buried his remains.

“Preliminary probe reveals the couple killed the baby as they were unable to get him cured. We are yet to interrogate them. The couple is from a poor financial background and worked in a garment shop and lost their jobs due to the lockdown. We have sent them for medical test and further investigation is on,” Senior Police Officer Nandkishor Shelke told local media.

In another incident in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad, the body of a newborn baby was found in an open drain. On Monday, residents spotted the body and alerted the local police. A team was sent to recover the body, after which it was sent for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

“The dead body of a 5-day old baby girl was found in open water channel (Nala) at Subhodaya colony of Kapra area on Monday. Local residents noticed it and informed the police. We have recovered the body and sent it for a postmortem. A case has been registered. The baby girl is not identified yet,” Anantha Chary, additional inspector at the Kushaiguda Police Station reportedly said at the time.

