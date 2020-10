The researchers discovered ring-like features startlingly similar to the remarkable sensory nodes found on the scales of crocodiles.

These Integumentary Sense Organs (ISOs), are nodes known to be extremely responsive to touch, chemistry, and temperature information.

These provide crocodiles with powerful equipment to sense their surroundings.

Dinosaur expert Dr Christophe Hendrickx, of the Unidad Ejecutora Lillo, co-authored the landmark new study.

