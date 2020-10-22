Dirt 5 is a PlayStation 5 launch title

By

Codemasters has now confirmed Dirt 5 will launch for PlayStation 5 alongside the console itself – so from 12th November in some regions, and on 19th November here in the UK.

As on Xbox Series X, the next-gen version includes 4K and 120FPS options, plus faster loading. Expect “DualSense haptic feedback and adaptive triggers” as well.

As previously announced, there’s a free upgrade to the PS5 version if you buy it first on PS4 (and you can play online cross-gen with other PlayStation owners).

But there’s no word on any change to the fact game progress won’t carry over – a curious situation affecting a couple of PS4 to PS5 game upgrades, including Yakuza: Like A Dragon.

“Currently on Xbox, all progress can be carried over between generations,” Codemasters previously explained. “On PlayStation, your Playgrounds creations can be carried over, but other game progress (Career, currency, saved liveries) cannot. If that changes, we’ll let you know!”

With no new Need for Speed this year, and both Microsoft and Sony’s Forza and Gran Turismo absent as well, Dirt 5 finds itself as the only new racer to arrive for next-gen consoles this Christmas.

Last week, Digital Foundry went hands-on with Dirt 5 running on Xbox Series X, and took a look at the real difference between 60FPS and 120FPS racing.