UNIQLO continues to offer graphics through Magic For All, a global collaboration with The Walt Disney Company that adds a touch of Disney enchantment, Marvel action, Star Wars adventure, and Pixar creativity to everyday LifeWear fashions.

Debuting in this year’s collaboration is Magic For All Icons, featuring the beloved Mickey Mouse character in several national costumes across the world. Catch Mickey in Malaysia’s very own baju Melayu.

