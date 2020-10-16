Disney puts racism warning on classics Peter Pan, Dumbo and more 'wrong then, wrong now'

Walt Disney Pictures already had viewer discretion notices on their streaming service for classics like Peter Pan, but have now strengthened their racism warnings. When played on Disney+ a new message comes up for around 10 seconds before showing some older movies.

The disclaimer reads: “This programme includes negative depictions and/or mistreatment of people or cultures. These stereotypes were wrong then and are wrong now.

“Rather than remove this content, we want to acknowledge its harmful impact, learn from it and spark conversation to create a more inclusive future together.

“Disney is committed to creating stories with inspirational and aspirational themes that reflect the rich diversity of the human experience around the globe.”

Other Disney classics with the warning include Dumbo, The Jungle Book, The Aristocats and The Lady and the Tramp.

