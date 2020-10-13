Home Entertainment Disney to boost streaming
Entertainment

Disney to boost streaming

0

WALT Disney Co said on OCT 12 it had restructured its media and entertainment businesses to accelerate growth of Disney+ and other streaming services as consumers increasingly gravitate to digital viewing.

Under the reorganization, Disney will separate the development and production of programming from distribution to be more responsive to consumer demands.

The move came days after activist investor Daniel Loeb of hedge fund Third Point urged Disney to forgo a dividend payment and double its programming investment in streaming.

Disney shares rose nearly 5% in after-hours trading to US$ 130.76.

The media and theme parks company launched the Disney+ streaming service in November 2019. It has exceeded its own targets by drawing more than 100 million streaming customers worldwide to Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+.

Streaming pioneer Netflix Inc boasts 193 million, but has built that customer base over the 13 years.

Loeb had argued that Disney needed to cut its dividend to increase spending on new TV shows and movies to sign up new customers more quickly.

Disney Chief Executive Bob Chapek, in an interview with CNBC, said the company is planning to increase investments in content but he did not say if it was prepared to cut its dividend to finance the strategy.

- Advertisement -

“Managing content creation distinct from distribution will allow us to be more effective and nimble in making the content consumers want most, delivered in the way they prefer to consume it,“ Chapek, who took the company’s top job in February, said in a separate statement.

In a statement on Oct 12, Loeb welcomed Disney’s revamp of its media and entertainment structure.

“We are pleased to see that Disney is focused on the same opportunity that makes us such enthusiastic shareholders: investing heavily in the (direct-to-consumer) business, positioning Disney to thrive in the next era of entertainment,“ Loeb said.

Under the changes, Disney’s studios, general entertainment and sports business would come under one division while distribution and commercialization would fall under a separate global unit.

Disney said its creative teams would develop and produce programming for streaming and traditional platforms, and the distribution group would decide where customers would see it.

Chapek told CNBC there would be layoffs as a result of “centralization” of functions but did not say how many.

Kareem Daniel, formerly president of consumer products, games and publishing, will oversee Disney’s new media and entertainment distribution group, the company said.

Alan Horn and Alan Bergman will continue to head Disney’s studio operations, which will manage programming from big franchises including Marvel, Star Wars, Disney animation and Pixar. Peter Rice will run general entertainment programming and Jimmy Pitaro will oversee sports.

AT&T, which debuted the HBO Max streaming service in May, reorganized in August to combine its film and TV operations under one studio head to better compete in the streaming media wars.

- Advertisement -

Disney said it would hold an investor day on Dec. 10 to provide more information about its strategy.- Reuters

- Advertisement -
Previous articleWhat to look for in Fortnite v14.30 patch
Next articleKhloe Kardashian Pokes Fun At Her Changing Appearance As She Admits She Met Pal Simon Huck ‘Five Faces Ago’

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Elvis Presley: Tom Jones 'RIDICULED The King's singing' behind his back

0
They have two of the greatest voices in the history of popular music. Both were also major sex symbols to their adoring fans and...
Read more
Entertainment

Man for all genres

0
BO AMIR IQRAM is a prolific producer, DJ, composer and singer-songwriter who has been making sweet music for over a decade.He used many different...
Read more
Entertainment

Australia’s digital tourism initiative

0
A SERIES of new immersive videos will transport viewers from around the world into the heart of some of Australia’s most breathtaking destinations and...
Read more
Entertainment

Apple stocks climb on 5G iphone launch

0
APPLE’s stock was up significantly in US trading Oct 12 ahead of a much-anticipated event where the tech giant is expected to unveil its...
Read more
Entertainment

The master caster

0
IN AN open corner of his modest home sits a desk where Gan Chuen Guan can draw characters, sculpt figurines and paint them, all...
Read more
Entertainment

Singing of new beginnings

0
EMERGING into the local music scene with soul-stirring vocals and ethereal instrumentals, Pooven Roman’s compelling lyrics muse upon his very own fragility, sense of...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

The Man Who Speaks Softly—and Commands a Big Cyber Army

US 0
Garrett M. Graff As ever, the NSA often applied the brakes. The Snowden leaks had exposed many of its secret programs and capabilities, forcing the...
Read more

Khloe Kardashian Pokes Fun At Her Changing Appearance As She Admits She Met Pal Simon Huck ‘Five Faces Ago’

Celebrity 0
Jade Boren Khloe Kardashian joked about her different beauty phases over the years while guest starring on the podcast of her longtime friend, Simon Huck!Khloe...
Read more

Disney to boost streaming

Entertainment 0
WALT Disney Co said on OCT 12 it had restructured its media and entertainment businesses to accelerate growth of Disney+ and other...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: