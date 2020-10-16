Doctor Who: John Hurt's iconic War Doctor 'recast' for new Time Lord audio series

Doctor Who has long been a fan-favourite, rebooted with spin-offs left right and centre, bringing with them a whole host of celebrity characters viewers are eager to see fight off alien threats. One stark character fans were impressed by is the War Doctor, who made a shock appearance in the series seven finale The Name of the Doctor, when the Eleventh Doctor (played by Matt Smith) and companion Clara Oswald (Jenna-Louise Coleman) are trapped in the timeline.

Portrayed by the late John Hurt on-screen in 2013, the Time Lord’s “missing” incarnation brought much mystery to the show, which was later explored in an audio series where the actor reprised his role.

But since his passing in 2017 from pancreatic cancer aged 77, the character has now been recast, as the prequel featuring the War Doctor’s younger self is set for release next year.

This particular incarnation was introduced by former writer Steven Moffat, as a secret version of The Doctor that came between number Eight and Nine, who embraced violence to fight against the Daleks in the Time War.

Now, Jonathon Carley is said to be taking over the role and will make his debut when the tapes become available in June 2021.

READ MORE: Doctor Who’s Jodie Whittaker opens up on ‘nerves’ for new TV project