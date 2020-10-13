Home Sports Dodgers' Walker Buehler ends interview after being asked about his tight pants
Dodgers' Walker Buehler ends interview after being asked about his tight pants

Walker Buehler’s pants became a talking point during the NLCS, but he was in no mood to join the conversation.

The reason why Buehler’s pants were a talking point is because they were very tight around his legs. We’re talking the Yankees switching to cotton levels of tightness. They were not only tighter than usual, but also appeared to be shorter.

It was hard to miss.

The Dodgers’ pitcher started the game, and lasted five innings. He struck out seven batters and only allowed three hits and one run. The Dodgers then blew the game in the top of the ninth inning, giving up four additional runs to the Braves, losing 5-1. 

So, understandably, he wasn’t too happy when the game ended.

That’s why when reporter Michael Duarte decided to ask Buehler about his tight pants, the pitcher wasn’t interested in answering the question.

Buehler looked upset, and then that was the end of his interview session with the media.

So, unfortunately, we will not know why Buehler was wearing such tight pants. We’ll see whether his pants get a little looser later in the series.

