Home Business Does the House Antitrust Report Mean That Tech Is Evil?
Business

Does the House Antitrust Report Mean That Tech Is Evil?

0

Steven Levy

Oh, to say, “I’ve never felt better!” and mean it. Maybe in November.

The Plain View

Like any good nonfiction writer, the Majority Staff (i.e., Democrats) of the House Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial, and Administrative Law has produced a long-read document distinguished by deep research and an unyielding thesis: Big Tech is too big, too bad, and fights dirty.

Sixteen months ago, the subcommittee set out to expose bad behavior in Silicon Valley’s top companies. Empowered with subpoenas, it had little trouble finding it. The docket of whistle-blowing witnesses and damning exhibits uncovered a litany of bullying, self-interested, anti-competitive behavior that justified the exercise, which some thought redundant because of ongoing investigations by the FTC, the DOJ, and state attorneys general. The tech overlords have built monopolies and weaponized them. They run platforms that favor their own products, and they use the data they gather to gain advantage over marketplace competitors or target them for buyout. They have the power to set prices, and they do so without sanction.

But if you pull back for a larger view, the report reveals something else—a sense that the committee has selectively invoked a lot of the ills of our economic and political system to make tech itself a villain. Let’s examine the attack vector of this report. The targets are Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Google. (What, no Microsoft? Did they fail to note its trillion-dollar valuation, its glaring rapsheet, and its string of pricey acquisitions?) Every member of this fearsome quartet was deemed not only a monopoly but a corrupt one. But each dominates in a different arena, and each one’s abuses are different, with a few overlaps, like using their platform to favor their own products. What they have in common is that they are tech companies.

- Advertisement -

The obvious question—one that the report doesn’t really grapple with—is whether the technological advances themselves made the arc of these companies from idealistic startups to trillion-dollar predators inevitable. Each one of those companies has embraced digital progress to deliver real value to billions of people, creating products that we consume enthusiastically. The report concedes that, but goes on to say, “To put it simply, companies that once were scrappy, underdog startups that challenged the status quo have become the kinds of monopolies we last saw in the era of oil barons and railroad tycoons.”

Is there something about tech that turned these former dreamers into denizens of the dark side? According to a source familiar with the committee’s motives, the staff felt that tech companies are indeed unique in their network effects and the lock-in that their platforms provide. Maybe it wasn’t the corrupting nature of tech that made these companies break bad, but the fact that their dizzying growth drew them into the power trip that characterizes the unrestrained, Hobbesian way we do business in America.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCovid-19: UK workers to get 67% of pay if firms told to shut
Next articlePARADE Magazine Surprises Readers With A Crash Course on Narcissism

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Sales Calls Have Gone Virtual, and AI Is Listening In

0
Will Knight The Covid-19 pandemic has converted thousands of salespeople from road warriors to Zoom warriors. Some companies are making the most of this shift...
Read more
Business

Coronavirus latest: British firms investing in outsourcing to Asia

0
Antoine Boquen, from consultancy New Horizons Global Partners, said that his firm has seen “major interest” in outsourcing among UK firms to Asia since...
Read more
Business

FTSE 100 LIVE: UK economy grows 2.1% in August – experts fear lockdown slowdown

0
Gross National Product (GDP) was up by 2.1 percent during the month, according to data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS). It was...
Read more
Business

The 14 Juiciest Quotes From the House Antitrust Report

0
Gilad Edelman The subcommittee report accuses Google of unfairly using its dominance in search to give its other business offerings—like Froogle, now known as Google...
Read more
Business

Behind Anduril’s Effort to Create an Operating System for War

0
Tom Simonite Preston Dunlap, chief architect of the Air Force, says the exercise was a success but declined to discuss the contributions of individual companies....
Read more
Business

FTSE 100 LIVE: EasyJet crisis as coronavirus sparks eye-watering £800m losses

0
Australia’s benchmark index jumped 1.1 percent to a one-month high helped by a larger-than-expected fiscal stimulus announced in federal budget on Tuesday night. Japan’s Nikkei...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Spirion Named Outstanding Information Security Company in 2020 US Outstanding Security Performance Awards

Tech 0
"As strong advocates for data privacy and our local community, we are especially honored to receive two awards that highlight our team's performance both...
Read more

Viking archaeology news: Temple dedicated to Norse gods Odin and Thor discovered

Science 0
A 1,200-year-old structure in Norway has been discovered where ancient Vikings would have worshipped the Norse gods Odin and Thor. It is the first...
Read more

Dominic Monaghan reveals surprising insight behind 'unpredictably CHILLING' horror Pet

Entertainment 0
Dominic Monaghan is best known for his role as Meriadoc Brandybuck - Merry - in the epic Lord of the Rings trilogy. While fans...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: