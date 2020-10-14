Does this describe your mood? You could be at risk of type 2 diabetes

Other signs include:

Extreme thirst

Frequent urination

Feeling tired

Listlessness

Nausea

Dizziness.

“If someone has extremely high blood sugar levels, they may feel confused and drowsy or even lose consciousness,” warns the research.

If you notice that your blood sugar is too high based on the above symptoms, it’s important to see a doctor, it notes.

In the longer-term, your doctor will usually recommend you make healthy lifestyle changes to stave off the risk of high blood sugar levels returning.