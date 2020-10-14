Home Health Does this describe your mood? You could be at risk of type...
Does this describe your mood? You could be at risk of type 2 diabetes

Other signs include:

  • Extreme thirst
  • Frequent urination
  • Feeling tired
  • Listlessness
  • Nausea
  • Dizziness.

“If someone has extremely high blood sugar levels, they may feel confused and drowsy or even lose consciousness,” warns the research.

If you notice that your blood sugar is too high based on the above symptoms, it’s important to see a doctor, it notes.

In the longer-term, your doctor will usually recommend you make healthy lifestyle changes to stave off the risk of high blood sugar levels returning.

As Diabetes.co.uk points out, there are different types of carbohydrate which are broken down quickly or less quickly because of their chemical structure.

“Simple carbohydrates are sugars and are broken down quickly by the body and therefore raise blood sugar levels quickly,” explains the health body.

Complex carbohydrates, on the other hand, are starches and broken down more slowly than simple carbs and will raise sugar levels more slowly, it says.

Whole grain foods, which have a greater level of fibre, are a much better choice of starches as the fibre helps to slow down how quickly the food affects your blood sugar levels.

Physical exercise helps lower your blood sugar level – you should aim for 2.5 hours of activity a week, adds the NHS.

