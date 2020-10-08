Does this happen to you immediately after peeing? It could signal prostate cancer

However, as Professor Ahmed explained to Express.co.uk, problems with urinating can often be one of the first signs that something is wrong, especially if the cancer is pressing on or growing near the urethra.

The urethra is a duct that transmits urine from the bladder to the exterior of the body during urination.

One telltale sign something has gone awry is difficulty to stop when peeing or dribbling urine.

Professor Ahmed explained: “Similarly to finding it difficult to start urinating, men might also find it difficult to stop urinating once they’ve started, or may find they dribble urine after they’ve finished peeing.”

READ MORE: How to live longer: The 4p vegetable that may lower your risk of certain cancers