Home Health Doing this for four minutes every day has been shown to stimulate...
Health

Doing this for four minutes every day has been shown to stimulate hair growth

0

According to Abraham Armani, MD, medical director of Armani Medical Hair Restoration in Dallas, who was not involved in the study, gentle massaging of the scalp can increase blood flow to the hair follicle; the root of the hair, which is the only living part of the hair.

He added: “Massaging works by dilating the very small arteries within the scalp, increasing blood flow to the hair follicle and therefore prolonging the growth cycle of hair.”

More conventional treatments

According to the NHS, finasteride and minoxidil are the main treatments for male pattern baldness.

Some wigs are available on the NHS, but you may have to pay unless you qualify for financial help.

Similarly, wigs come with pros and cons to consider too, notes the NHS.

Synthetic wigs:

  • Last six to nine months
  • Are easier to look after than real-hair wigs
  • Can be itchy and hot
  • Cost less than real-hair wigs.

Real-hair wigs:

  • Last three to four years
  • Are harder to look after than synthetic wigs
  • Look more natural than synthetic wigs
  • Cost more than synthetic wigs.

Source:Daily Express :: Health Feed

- Advertisement -
Previous articleHow to live longer: The 4p vegetable that may lower your risk of certain cancers
Next articleStassi Schroeder & Scheana Shay Unfollow Each Other On Social Media Amid New ‘Pump Rules’ Cast Feud

RELATED ARTICLES

Health

How to live longer: The 4p vegetable that may lower your risk of certain cancers

Newslanes - 0
Experiments on rats fed falcarinol have shown they develop fewer tumours. Lead researcher Dr Kirsten Brandt, from Newcastle University's School of Agriculture, Food and Rural...
Read more
Health

High cholesterol: The UK cities the least clued-up on cholesterol – and how to lower it

Newslanes - 0
Having elevated levels of cholesterol – the fatty substance found in your blood – can lead to coronary heart disease and other diseases of...
Read more
Health

Dominic Littlewood health: ‘Good news will come out of any bad’ Stars shocking diagnosis

Newslanes - 0
Dominic decided to tell his story after being asked to take part in The Real Full Monty. “I’m not embarrassed about it. I’m as fit...
Read more
Health

Kirsty Gallagher health forecast: Sky Sports presenter Alzheimer’s risk revealed

Newslanes - 0
The 44-year-old's DNA blueprint revealed Kirsty has a heightened sensitivity to develop Alzheimer's disease – despite her healthy lifestyle. Kirsty thanked her parents – former...
Read more
Health

Coronavirus: Would herd immunity ever work in Britain? Experts speak out

Newslanes - 0
Vaccines for coronavirus are currently in trials, but there's no telling whether this will provide a safe jab that is rolled out effectively. Would...
Read more
Health

Warp Speed's focus on vaccines may have shortchanged antibody treatments

Newslanes - 0
By Zachary Brennan Trump got the treatment under a special access program offered by Regeneron. That drugmaker and Eli Lilly are the two furthest along...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

The Very Right-Now Allure of Going to Extremes

Fashion Newslanes - 0
Vanessa FriedmanA monumental Brutalist casino on the Lido. An empty piazza in front of an even emptier beach, spotted with abandoned cabanas. Billowing smoke...
Read more

Stassi Schroeder & Scheana Shay Unfollow Each Other On Social Media Amid New ‘Pump Rules’ Cast Feud

Celebrity Newslanes - 0
Emily Selleck Former ‘Vanderpump Rules’ co-stars Stassie Schroeder and Scheana Shay appear to have called it quits on their friendship, unfollowing each other on Instagram.Stassi...
Read more

Doing this for four minutes every day has been shown to stimulate hair growth

Health Newslanes - 0
According to Abraham Armani, MD, medical director of Armani Medical Hair Restoration in Dallas, who was not involved in the study, gentle massaging of...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming Newslanes - 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment Newslanes - 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science Newslanes - 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: