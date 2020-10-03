Doing this for four minutes every day has been shown to stimulate hair growth

According to Abraham Armani, MD, medical director of Armani Medical Hair Restoration in Dallas, who was not involved in the study, gentle massaging of the scalp can increase blood flow to the hair follicle; the root of the hair, which is the only living part of the hair.

He added: “Massaging works by dilating the very small arteries within the scalp, increasing blood flow to the hair follicle and therefore prolonging the growth cycle of hair.”

More conventional treatments

According to the NHS, finasteride and minoxidil are the main treatments for male pattern baldness.