Doll 'possessed by demons' cried 'real tears' as ghost hunters searched bar

A terrifying haunted doll possessed by demons began crying “freshwater” tears as she became upset as ghost hunters searched for ghouls at a bar.

Paranormal investigator Matt Tillett was investigating at the Hideout bar in Wrexham, Wales, when Annie – who he keeps in a box – began crying “for no reason”.

Matt, who carried out an inspection at the bar on Town Hill this week, told NorthWalesLive he couldn’t explain the phenomenon that has recently been regularly happening to the doll.

The creepy toy, named Annie, is reportedly possessed by a malevolent being, which Matt says helps bring forward spirits and activity on investigations.

At his most recent investigation at Hideout, he claims to have heard a ghost screaming, the sound of children running around, and made communication with a 170-year-old cobbler.

But Matt says he does not understand what caused Annie to become upset during the ghost hunt.

Annie always brings activity with her, said Matt

The doll, that lives in a box and is fitted with paranormal equipment in the hope of proving there is life after death, is now left with stains down the paintwork on her face as a result of her regular tears.

“Recently, Annie has started crying for no reason, she has real tears,” Matt said.

“I’ve had her for over a year now and it’s the first time she’s had real tears.

“I can’t explain it. It’s been happening since I’ve put her in a new enclosure.

“I’ve sent it to demonologists and they’ve suggested it could be one of the demons crying because they’re trapped in the box and they can’t get out.”

“When we were at the Hideout, she had fresh water running down her right eye,” he added.

“It’s unexplainable. It can’t be condensation because there’s a big hole in the top.

“Nobody can come up with an answer.”

“It’s a one-of-a kind thing that’s ever happened – nobody has ever seen anything like it before.”

Paranormal investigator Matt Tillett carried out an inspection at the Hideout bar this week

The 32-year-old who has been a paranormal investigator for the last eight years, said he has owned Annie for the last 12 months.

“There’s never a dull moment with Annie, she’s always bringing some activity,” he said.

“She has two demons that are attached to her and they help bring forward spirits and activity on the night.

“Her lights were going off at Hideout, so I think it was children that were trying to play with her because they like dolls.”

After going through footage from the evening, Matt says he caught what he thinks is a “woman screaming”.

“You can clearly hear it, the noise is really loud,” he said.

“We think it’s either a scream or somebody whistling to make us go downstairs.

“The noise was caught in the flat upstairs, above the bar, which has been abandoned.

“It’s such an eerie place.

The Hideout bar is apparently the site of paranormal activities

“I enter every premises as a sceptic. I won’t believe it until I’ve actually seen or heard something. So for me, when I hear something like that, it’s brilliant.

“It’s something you can’t hear with your ears, so when we’re doing the investigation, we’re oblivious to sounds at the time.

“It’s only when you hear the recording back that you can make out the noise.

“It’s all to do with static electricity and frequencies. The frequencies are too high for our ears to pick up, but a microphone can because it can pick up all frequencies.”

During the investigation, Matt  claims he also made contact through a ouija board with a man called Luther Jones, who claimed to be a cobbler from the 1850s.

“Before the Hideout was there, it used to be a cobblers,” he said.

“We had it confirmed after the investigation this person did actually exist.

“We searched the archive records and searched people who lived in the area.

“He told us he lives in the building, and thinks he still works there.

“According to the archives, he lived on the high street and died at the ‘workhouse’ – I’m not sure where that was, but we do know he did exist.”

He added: “We also found out there’s a six year old boy who lives there with his mum and dad.

“Because the little boy was so young, he couldn’t spell so all he could give us was his age, which was six.

“We asked him if his mum and dad were with him and he moved the planchette on the ouija board to ‘yes’.

“Because of the spelling issue, we couldn’t get much more from the little boy.”

