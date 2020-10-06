Home Celebrity Dolly Parton, 74, In Talks To Pose For ‘Playboy’ 42 Years After...
Dolly Parton, 74, In Talks To Pose For ‘Playboy’ 42 Years After Being On The Cover

Dolly Parton is gearing up for her big 75th birthday, and she’s in talks do to a shoot for ‘Playboy’ to celebrate. She says she’s up for the gig if it can be done ‘in good taste.’

Dolly Parton could be breaking an age record if she ends up as Playboy‘s upcoming covergirl. The county music and pop culture icon turns 75 on Jan. 19, 2021, and she’s in talks to appear on the cover of the magazine to celebrate the milestone, after originally gracing it way back in 1978. Dolly is currently promoting her Christmas album and confessed to the BBC5’s Scott Mills & Chris Stark Show on Oct. 3 that she’s up for the gig to celebrate her 75th birthday, which would make her the oldest covergirl.

“Well, there’s some truth in that. I might just do it if I can do it in good taste and they want it, we’ll do it along with a really good interview inside. So yeah, it’s possible. Yeah, we’ve talked about it. Let’s put it that way,” Dolly told the hosts. She appeared on the cover of Playboy in 1978, but she didn’t to the typical skin-baring layout. By then she was an established and respected country music star. The cover showed her from the bust up, wearing the black strapless bunny suit and ears, along with tagline, “O-O-O-E-E-E-! A hit interview with country queen Dolly Parton.”

Still a bombshell! Dolly Parton attends the 53rd annual CMA Awards at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 13, 2019. Photo credit: AP.

Inside, voluptuous Dolly posed in the full black bunny bodysuit with the legendary tail, ears and heels, but that was all the skin-baring she did. Instead, Pac-10 coeds II was the feature for the gentleman’s magazine’s unclothed spreads. If the “Jolene” singer does make the cover for her diamond birthday, it will make her the first septuagenarian covergirl. Actress Jane Seymour, 69, is currently the oldest woman to grace the cover, posing at age 67 for a 2018 Playboy shoot.

A year before Dolly’s 1978 ‘Playboy’ cover, the country superstar is seen at Heathrow Airport outside London on April 16, 1977.  She had arrived in the UK to perform at the eighth International Festival of Country Music at Wembley Stadium. Photo credit: AP.

Dolly actually hinted in March 2020 interview that she was pitching for a Playboy cover in honor of her turning 75. “I don’t plan to retire. I just turned 74 and I plan to be on the cover of Playboy magazine again. See I did Playboy magazine years ago and I thought it’d be such a hoot if they’ll go for it — I don’t know if they will — if I could be on the cover again when I’m 75,” she told 60 Minutes Australia. Dolly even said she could probably fit into the same black bunny costume from 42 years ago, because her “Boobs are still the same.”

Dolly isn’t the only stunning septuagenarian who thinks appearing on the cover of Playboy is the perfect 75th birthday gift to herself and fans. Actress turned entrepreneur Suzanne Somers revealed she would take it a step further and do a tasteful nude spread to commemorate turning 75 on Oct. 16, 2021. Suzanne posed for Playboy twice, in 1980 and 1984, and even has a famed photographer in mind  “Maybe for my 75th birthday,” Suzanne told Access Hollywood in March 2020, adding, “I would like Annie Leibovitz to shoot me nude for Playboy for my 75th birthday.”

