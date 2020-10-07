Home Sports Dominic Thiem out of French Open in major Rafael Nadal boost
Sports

Dominic Thiem out of French Open in major Rafael Nadal boost

0

Dominic Thiem suffered a shock 7-6, 5-7, 6-7, 7-6, 6-2 French Open quarter-final defeat against Diego Schwartzman on Tuesday evening in a major boost to Rafael Nadal’s hopes of winning his 13th crown at Roland Garros.

Thiem was expected at least reach the final four in Paris after securing his maiden Grand Slam title at the US Open last month.

The Austrian usually plays his best tennis on clay and he has been beaten by Nadal in the last two French Open finals.

The pair could have met in the semi-finals this year but Schwartzman produced a big upset in a battle that lasted over five hours.

JUST IN: Arsenal star Mesut Ozil offers to pay wages of club mascot Gunnersaurus

There were many twists and turns along the way – including both players arguing with the umpire when it started raining in the second set.

But it was Schwartzman who keep his cool to book book a potential semi-final showdown with Nadal, if the world No 2 beats Jannik Sinner.

“They were trying to find solutions in windy conditions, heavy balls, starting in the day and ending at night, everything!”

The biggest threat to Nadal’s crown in Paris is now world No 1 Novak Djokovic, who he could play in the final. 

- Advertisement -

Watch the French Open live on Eurosport and Eurosport app

This article contains affiliate links, which means we may receive a commission on any sales of products or services we write about. This article was written completely independently, see more details here

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCoronavirus looms over Trump’s first day back at work
Next articleKate Moss' Daughter Lila Grace Makes Her Runway Debut

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Giancarlo Stanton grand slam delivers Yankees 9-3 ALDS Game 1 win over Rays

0
Video Details Oct 5, 2020 at 11:30p ET | MLB | Duration: 0:36New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton gave them four insurance runs via a...
Read more
Sports

Lewis Hamilton's boss Toto Wolff blocking Max Verstappen Red Bull engine deal

0
Red Bull want to have a Mercedes engine in Max Verstappen's car next year but Toto Wolff is apparently blocking the deal from going...
Read more
Sports

Nick Swisher recaps ALDS Game 1 as Astros, Yankees take 1-0 series leads

0
Watch Nick Swisher recap the first day of the Divisional Series' in the 2020 MLB Playoffs. Traditional powers, the Houston Astros and New York...
Read more
Sports

Fantasy Injury Updates: Cam Newton, Jimmy Garoppolo, Tyrod Taylor among QBs impacting Week 5 fantasy rankings

0
Jacob Camenker The biggest NFL news of the week came on Saturday when Cam Newton was placed on the COVID list and sent fantasy football...
Read more
Sports

Astros break ALDS Game 1 open with four-run 5th inning, lead Athletics 7-5

0
<!-- -->...
Read more
Sports

FanDuel Picks Week 5: NFL DFS lineup advice for daily fantasy football cash games

0
Sporting News We should've seen it coming -- the worst QB we used in a cash game lineup so far this season was the first...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Truth-seekers spot 'UFO' being 'followed through sky' by mysterious orbs

Weird 0
staronline@reachplc.com (Sofie Jackson) Footage of an alleged "UFO" cruising through the skies near a volcano in Japan has sent conspiracy theorists wild, with some claiming...
Read more

Dead seals and marine animals wash up on beach in 'catastrophic' pictures

World 0
staronline@reachplc.com (James Caven) A suspected “ecological catastrophe” caused dead seals, octopus and starfish to wash up dead on a beach. The carcasses were discovered on the...
Read more

Valerie Bertinelli Mourns Ex-Husband Eddie Van Halen’s Death With Heartbreaking Statement

Celebrity 0
Samantha Wilson Valerie Bertinelli mourned the death of her ex-husband and dear friend Eddie Van Halen, who passed at the age of 65 from throat...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: