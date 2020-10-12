Home Celebrity Dominic West: 5 Things To Know About The Actor Pictured Kissing Lily...
Dominic West: 5 Things To Know About The Actor Pictured Kissing Lily James

Christopher Rogers

‘Downton Abbey’ star Lily James, 31, was pictured getting cozy with Dominic West, 50, on Oct. 11, and now, fans can’t stop talking about the steamy PDA pics.

So, who exactly is Dominic West? The 50-year-old actor, who’s most recently known for his starring role in Showtime’s The Affair, was pictured kissing fellow actor Lily James, 31, in Rome on Oct. 11, and now everyone’s dying to know more about him. Fortunately for you, we have a ton of information about him.

1. First, let’s address the elephant in the room — Dominic married his wife Catherine FitzGerald, a 49-year-old Irish socialite, landscape designer, and gardener, in 2010, and they share four children together — daughter Dora, 13, son Senan, 12, son Francis, 11, and daughter Christabel, 7.  But at this time, it’s unclear if they’ve split — despite his steamy kiss with Lily in Rome.

Dominic West Lily James
Dominic West & Lily James (AP Images)

2. As for his career, Dominic is best know for his starring role in The Wire, during which he portrayed Detective James “Jimmy” McNulty for 60 episodes. As we previously noted, he also starred as Noah Solloway in The Affair for 53 episodes, along with feature films like Chicago (2002), 300 (2007) and Tomb Raider (2018).

3. Dominic was born as Dominic Gerard Francis Eagleton West on Oct. 15, 1969 in Sheffield, Yorkshire, England, UK. He’s one of seven children born to George and actress Moya (Cleary) West, who divorced in 1996, according to Dominic’s IMDb page.

Dominic West (AP Images)
Dominic West (AP Images)

4. Along with the four children he shares with wife Catherine, Dominic shares another daughter named Martha, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Polly Astor. Martha, who is also an actor, was born in 1998.

5. Dominic is highly educated. The actor went to school at the prestigious “Eton College”, where he says he fell in love with acting after getting cast as Hamlet in the famous Shakespeare play, according to TheFamousPeople. He also graduated with a degree in English from Trinity College, Dublin. And in 1995, he studied drama and graduated from the Guildhall School of Music and Drama.

HollywoodLifereached out to both Lily and Dominic’s reps for comment when the pictures first surfaced.

