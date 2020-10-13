Dominic West kisses wife and says ‘our marriage is strong' amid THOSE cosy Lily James pics

Speaking at their Wiltshire cottage today, he told The Sun: “I just want to say our marriage is strong and we are very much still together.”

He and his wife were pictured kissing for the cameras.

It is believed he flew home to discuss the pictures with his spouse last night.

Dominic’s wife was seen holding a handwritten note, which he read out to the press today.

READ MORE: Dominic West breaks silence after THOSE cosy Lily James pics