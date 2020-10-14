Dominic West Said Wives Should Be ‘More Indulgent Of Affairs’ In Interview 4 Years Before Lily James PDA Pics

Jade Boren

Dominic West shared his unconventional take on cheating in 2016, four years before the married actor was photographed getting cozy with co-star Lily James.

Ironically, Dominic West — who plays a married man who cheats on his wife on TV — once thought extramarital affairs were no big deal. The 50-year-old actor made some pretty laissez-faire comments about cheating in a 2016 interview, four years before he was photographed nuzzling the neck of actress Lily James, 31, in Rome on Oct. 11. Granted, it’s unclear if they were just having fun with the paparazzi or are really close friends, given that they’re co-starring in a new show called The Pursuit of Love.

“I mean, I think women should be more indulgent of affairs. I really do, ” Dominic had casually said while making a cup of tea for a reporter from the Evening Standard. Dominic, who has been married to landscape designer and freelance writer Catherine FitzGerald since 2010, added, “It’s daft to kick someone out over a fling. Isn’t it? Everyone should turn a blind eye to men’s behaviour between the ages of 40 and 50. Let it all blow over.” However, the reporter did admit to not being sure if Dominic actually believed what he was saying.

However, it appeared that Catherine turned a blind eye to the PDA between her husband and Lily. After the controversial photos confused the Internet, the descendant of Irish royalty kissed her husband in front of their home in London and the couple handed reporters a note that read, “Our marriage is strong and we’re very much still together. Thank you. Catherine and Dominic.” However, Dominic wasn’t seen with his wedding ring on, and his wife kept her hand in her pocket. Dominic and Catherine also share four children: Dora, 13, son Senan, 12, son Francis, 11, and daughter Christabel, 7.

Lily and Dominic also share the same agent. Their new show The Pursuit of Love, which BBC One and Amazon Studios is producing, is based on Nancy Mitford’s novel of the same name that takes place between the World Wars and revolves around a high-society English family (which Lily’s character belongs to).

Before her pictures with Dominic came out, Lily last sparked romance rumors with Avengers star Chris Evans, 39. They were photographed heading to a London hotel that Chris was staying at after a night out clubbing together in July.

