Home Celebrity Dominic West’s Most Peculiar Quotes About Marriage and Affairs
Celebrity

Dominic West’s Most Peculiar Quotes About Marriage and Affairs

0

Nicholas Hautman

Dominic West’s Most Peculiar Quotes About Marriage and Affairs 1

Dominic West has made a number of off-the-cuff comments about marriage and infidelity over the years, but few people batted an eye — that is, until he was spotted kissing his Pursuit of Love costar Lily James.

The Affair alum made headlines in October 2020 when the Daily Mail published photos of him cozying up to the Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again star during a trip to Rome. After going for an electric scooter ride around the Spanish Steps and Piazza di Pietra, the pair were seen snogging over lunch at a local restaurant. The newspaper reported that they spent two nights at the five-star Hotel de la Ville.

Two days after his flirty outing with James, West returned home to England and reunited with his wife, Catherine FitzGerald. The couple — who married in County Limerick, Ireland, in June 2010 and share four children, Martha, Dora, Senan and Francis — staged a photo op outside their Chippenham, Wiltshire, house, putting on a united front and kissing for photographers. They also gave reporters a handwritten note that read, “Our marriage is strong and we’re very much still together. Thank you.”

The actor, who also has a daughter named Martha with ex-girlfriend Polly Astor, was not wearing his wedding ring in Italy or upon his return to the U.K. James, for her part, has not publicly commented on the scandal. She was previously linked to Chris Evans and dated Matt Smith from 2014 to 2019.

West is best known for his leading role as Noah Solloway in The Affair, which aired on Showtime from 2014 to 2019. The drama explored his character’s extramarital relationship with Alison Bailey (Ruth Wilson) and earned West a Golden Globe Award nomination in 2015.

“[The Affair is] deliberately provocative. It’s deliberately melodramatic,” the English star, who previously played Jimmy McNulty in HBO’s The Wire, told The New York Times in 2016. “There’s never a moment where there aren’t six things going on in the protagonist’s mind that aren’t highly traumatized and mentally extreme. And a lot of the characters don’t behave in a way that is necessarily sympathetic, and that is entirely deliberate on [cocreator Sarah Treem’s] part, because she’s interested in taking them on a journey where they have redemption, and they overcome their shortcomings. And I couldn’t really argue with that, even if I didn’t really like the behavior myself.”

Scroll down to read West’s most peculiar quotes about marriage, affairs and more.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSebastian Vettel insists Michael Schumacher 'better' than Lewis Hamilton despite F1 record
Next articleBest supplements for winter months: A pill to reduce risk of flu, depression and COVID-19

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Holly Marie Combs responds to Charmed reboot star's comments: 'That's some bulls—'

0
Holly Marie Combs calls Charmed reboot star's comments bullshit | EW.com Skip to contentTop NavigationClose Explore EW.comProfile MenuFollow usClose Share optionsClose View imageHolly Marie Combs responds to Charmed...
Read more
Celebrity

Piers Morgan reacts as Mike Tyson breaks silence on GMB interview ‘Viewers were concerned'

0
After Piers and Susanna’s conversation with the boxer aired this morning, some viewers took to social media to voice their concerns. "What did I just...
Read more
Celebrity

Kate Beckinsale Reveals The ‘Life Changing’ Book She Recommends For Dealing With Grief

0
Samantha Wilson Kate Beckinsale supported a fan on Instagram suffering an imaginable loss by recommending a book that she believes changed her life for the...
Read more
Celebrity

‘Teen Mom’s Ryan Edwards Looks Happy & Healthy In Rare Family Photo With Wife Mackenzie & Kids

0
Julia Teti Ryan Edwards was positively beaming in a series of new photos posted by his adoring wife, Mackenzie, as the couple celebrated their son,...
Read more
Celebrity

These Classic Levi’s Skinny Jeans Are a Casual Fashion Staple — 40% Off!

0
Bernadette Deron Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. It’s time to break out the skinny...
Read more
Celebrity

Emmy Nominee Conchata Ferrell, aka Two and a Half Men's Berta, Dead at 77

0
TV veteran and three-time Emmy nominee Conchata Ferrell, best known for playing housekeeper Berta on the CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men, has...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Your Likelihood of Contracting COVID-19 May Not Be Age-Dependent, Study Shows

Science 0
Jacinta Bowler It's well established at this point that the older you are, the more likely you are to have a severe case of COVID-19. However,...
Read more

Daily horoscope for October 14: YOUR star sign reading, astrology and zodiac forecast

Lifestyle 0
Today's horoscope sees the Moon spend the day in the sign of Virgo the Maiden. In as the astrological playbook, Virgo's strengths lie in...
Read more

Fortnite Daredevil Cup: Start time, how to get Daredevil skin, rules, $1million prize

Gaming 0
Fortnite Daredevil Cup - Start time and how to get the Fortnite Daredevil skin (Image: EPIC GAMES)Fortnite Daredevil Cup start time is fast approaching,...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: