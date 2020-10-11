Home World Donald Trump claims coronavirus ‘disappearing’ as US declares over 58,000 new cases
Donald Trump claims coronavirus ‘disappearing’ as US declares over 58,000 new cases

Addressing cheering supporters from a White House balcony yesterday, the US President claimed he was “feeling great” following his coronavirus diagnosis last week and subsequent hospitalisation. The president spoke on a number of subjects including postal voting and the economy – although the speech was not part of a formal campaign event.

Reports have put the crowd size at around 400 people. Many were wearing masks, but social distancing did not appear to be observed.

It is still unclear as to whether or not Mr Trump is still contagious with COVID-19.

Referring to coronavirus the president referred to “big flare-ups in Europe” before adding: “It’s going to disappear, it is disappearing”.

The speech was Mr Trump’s first public one since he was hospitalised with coronavirus (Image: Samuel Corum / Getty)

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on the same day there had been 58,302 new cases of coronavirus reported in the US, bringing the total to 7,641,502.

On Friday, the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said national forecasts as of October 5 predicted between 224,000 and 233,000 deaths from COVID-19 by the end of October.

Currently, there have been 213,037 COVID-19 deaths in the US, with another 926 reported yesterday, the CDC added.

The president addressed a large crowd of supporters (Image: Samuel Corum / Getty)

Also in his speech, Mr Trump said: “I want to thank all of you for your prayers – I know you’ve been praying.

“I was in that hospital, I was watching down on so many people. And I went out to say ‘hello’ to those people, and I took a little heat for it but I’d do it again, let me tell you.”

He remarked on an “incredible outpouring” and said his team would be starting “very, very big” with campaign rallies.

Over 58,000 cases of coronavirus were recorded in the US yesterday, according to the US CDC. (Image: John Lamparski / Getty)

The president added: “We cannot allow our country to become a socialist nation.”

Mr Trump used the speech to attack his opponent Joe Biden a number of times, encouraging his supporters to “vote these people into oblivion”.

He then referred to the Democratic programme as “communist” and “beyond socialism”.

Joe Biden speaking at a campaign event on September 30. The next presidential debate has been cancelled (Image: Alex Wong / Getty)

Global coronavirus statistics (Image: EXPRESS)

The president appealed to black and Hispanic communities while also praising law enforcement.

Mr Trump said: “To the White House, in support of the incredible men and women of law enforcement, and all of the people that work so well with us, and – I have to tell you – our black community, our Hispanic community: thank you very much.”

The US is due to go to the polls and vote in the next President of the United States on November 3.

The US presidential election is due on November 3 (Image: Frederic J. Brown / AFP / Getty)

Mr Trump and his Democrat rival Joe Biden were due to go head to head in a live debate two more times between now and then, though the second debate has since been cancelled after Mr Trump declined to participate in a virtual one.

The Commission on Presidential Debates said it will now “turn its attention” to the final debate scheduled for October 22.

According to the BBC, polls suggest Mr Biden currently holds a single-digit lead over Mr Trump.

