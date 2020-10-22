At the debate each candidate will be given two-minute segments to speak about different issues, during which the microphone of their rival will be switched off. However both candidates will have their microphones on for the following open debates.

There was controversy after the first presidential debate over the number of times Mr Trump interrupted his Democratic Party rival, Joe Biden.

Thursday’s debate will make place at Belmont University from 21:00-22:30ET (02:00-03:30BST).

It will be split into six 15-minute sections, each of which will see both candidates speak briefly on a set topic before moving on to an open debate.

Mr Trump made the criticism to reporters outside the White House before leaving for a rally in Gastonia, North Carolina.