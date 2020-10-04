Donald Trump feared coronavirus would kill him – ‘Am I going to die? Am I?”

The president was transported to the Walter Reed Medical Centre after being collected from the White House lawn by Marine Force One. Gabriel Sherman, a special correspondent for Vanity Fair, said the President feared for his life during this time.

He tweeted: “Conservations with Republicans close to White House over last 12 hours indicate it’s been far more dire than White House has said.

“Before being taken to Walter Reed Trump kept asking aides: ‘Am I going out like Stan Chera? Am I?’”

Stanley Chera, a New York property developer and friend of Mr Trump, died on April 11 from coronavirus related complications.

The president first confirmed he and the first lady had tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday.