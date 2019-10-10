Donald Trump snubs Boris’ plea to extradite spy’s wife to the UK who killed teen in crash

The Prime Minister phoned the US President asking him to waive diplomatic immunity for Anne Sacoolas, so that she could help UK police in their investigations into the death of 19-year-old Harry Dunn. Mr Dunn was tragically killed in a road accident, when his motorbike was hit by a car, driven by Ms Sacoolas. The accident happened, after Ms Sacoolas pulled out of RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire.

Police said Mrs Sacoolas – who has driving offences to her name in America – had been travelling on the wrong side of the road for 400 yards when she collided with Harry’s motorbike at around 8.30pm on August 27. Mrs Sacoolas initially cooperated with police after being told Harry had died, but later fled to the US with her husband and three children, citing immunity due to her husband’s job at the base. However, Trump has refused to acquiesce to her extradition and has strongly defended her. Acknowledging that a “tragedy occurred”, the US president admitted that it was easy to get confused when driving in the UK and that he himself had driven on the wrong side of the road when visiting his UK golf courses.

He said: “Those are the opposite roads. That can happen. I won’t say it ever happened to me, but it did. “When you get used to driving on our system and you’re all of a sudden on the other system, where you’re driving, it happens. “You have to be careful.” Trump suggested instead that the families should get together to reconcile their issues. Describing the situation as “very complex’, the President said that “we are going to speak to her (Ms Sacoolas) very shortly and do something where they meet. “We are going to speak to her and see if we can come up with something so there is some healing.” JUST IN

He added: “I understand where the people from the UK (feel), and frankly a lot of Americans feel the same way.” However, he insisted that Ms Sacoolas had diplomatic immunity before saying it was “a terrible accident.” Lawyers representing the Dunn family dispute the fact that Ms Sacoolas had diplomatic immunity through her husband and have urged the family to start a civil action in America. Mr Mark Stephens, who specialises in diplomatic law, told MailOnline that the family had been deliberately misled by the Government. He argued that to have full diplomatic immunity “you have to be in an official diplomatic post and have to present your credentials. DON’T MISS

“Mr Sacoolas did not do any of these things from my understanding. “As a result, his wife was not entitled to leave the country because she did not have full diplomatic immunity.” The Dunn family have been left distraught by Harry’s death. On Wednesday afternoon they had a meeting with Dominic Raab, the Foreign Secretary.

But they left the meeting deeply disappointed and barely able to contain their anger. Harry’s mother Charlotte Charles told reporters that she was disgusted and felt let down by both governments. She said: “Nothing useful came out of the meeting with Dominic Raab. Although he engaged with us, it just felt like a publicity stunt.” Harry’s dad Mr Dunn added: “We feel extremely let down. The really disappointing thing is that it seems that it’s okay to kill a young lad and then walk away just because you have diplomatic immunity.” When asked about his son, Mr Dunn became very emotional.

