Donald Trump taken to hospital after bombshell coronavirus diagnosis

Donald Trump has been taken to hospital after announcing he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

The US President was en route to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, this evening, October 2.

He will remain at the military hospital for a “few days” on the advice of doctors.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said the president, 74, “remains in good spirits, has mild symptoms, and has been working throughout the day.”

She added: “Out of an abundance of caution, and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, the President will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days.

Donald Trump announced he had tested positive along with First Lady Melania

“President Trump appreciates the outpouring of support for both he and the First Lady.”

Trump confirmed he had tested positive along with First Lady Melania Trump in a tweet this morning, October 2.

Hope Hicks, one of Trump’s closest aides, earlier announced she had the virus.

The President has been treated with a “cocktail” of antibodies produced by Regeneron, his doctor Sean Conley announced.

He was last pictured returning to the White House on the evening of October 1

He has also been given zinc, vitamin D, famotidine, melatonin and a daily aspirin.

Unidentified sources told NBC that Trump has a low-grade fever.

Coronavirus has killed more team 207,000 people in the US, and its President has been widely criticised for his administration’s handling of the crisis.

Trump has repeatedly criticised Democrat election candidate Joe Biden for wearing face masks, pondered whether disinfectant could be used to treat the disease, and claimed this month that “we’re rounding the final turn” in the fight against Covid-19.

Hope Hicks, one of Trump’s closest aides, earlier announced she had the virus

Trump also told legendary Watergate journalist Bob Woodward back in March: “I wanted to always play it down. I still like playing it down, because I don’t want to create a panic.”

Trump has not tweeted since announcing the diagnosis, and was last pictured returning to the White House on the evening of October 1.

He was returning from his gold club in Bedminster, New Jersey, where he had hosted a campaign fundraiser.

One attendee claimed the president came into contact with about 100 people and that he appeared “lethargic”, The New York Times reported.

Source:Daily Star – World News

