Donald Trump’s doctor admits concerns at ‘rapid progression’ of coronavirus

Dr Sean Conley made the comments as he gave an update on Mr Trump’s condition as he is being treated at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre near Washington DC. He said the president was “doing well” and only suffering mild symptoms on Thursday night.

But by late Friday morning Mr Trump had a high temperature and his oxygen levels were dipping, Dr Conley said. He added that he was “concerned for possible rapid progression of the illness”. Mr Trump was moved to hospital later that day. In his update today, Dr Conley said Mr Trump’s condition is improving and he could return to the White House as early as Monday.

Dr Sean Conley has given an update on US president Donald Trump’s condition

Mr Trump tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday evening

He said: “The patient continues to improve. “He has remained without fever since Friday morning, his vital signs are stable.” Mr Trump, who tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday evening, took to social media on Saturday to post a four-minute video declaring he felt “much better”. He said: “I came here, wasn’t feeling so well, I feel much better now. READ MORE: Donald Trump could be FAKING coronavirus diagnosis says Michael Moore

The president is being treated at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre near Washington DC

Dr Conley said Mr Trump's condition is improving and he could return to the White House as early as Monday

There have been conflicting reports over Mr Trump’s condition