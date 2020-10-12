Drake Celebrates Son Adonis' 3rd Birthday With Party Pics: 'Young Stunna'

Riley Cardoza

Balloons for his boy! Drake celebrated his son Adonis’ third birthday on Sunday, October 11.

“Young Stunna,” the rapper, 33, captioned an Instagram photo of himself smiling down at his toddler. The little one sat surrounded by silver balloons.

Adonis’ mom, Sophie Brussaux, rang in their son’s big day with an Instagram slideshow, writing, “Joyeux anniversaire mon amoureux! Three years ago, I was finally meeting you for the first time, after a long 24-hour labor. I’m so proud of the little man you’re becoming, I love you more than life. The world is YOURS! We did that @champagnepapi.”

In the social media upload, the artist, 31, shared a photo of Adonis wearing an astronaut costume. She also posted throwback photos from the hospital with her infant.

Brussaux gave birth to Adonis in October 2017, and Drake confirmed that he was the father eight months later in his song “March 14.”

The Grammy winner rapped at the time: “Yesterday morning was crazy / I had to come to terms with the fact that it’s not a maybe / That s–t is in stone, sealed and signed / She not my lover like Billie Jean, but the kid is mine / [My mom] Sandi used to tell me all it takes is one time, and all it took was one time / S–t, we only met two times, two times.”

In March, the Degrassi alum’s son made his Instagram debut. (He had previously only posted photos of Adonis’ art projects and Father’s Day gifts.)

“What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light,” the “God’s Plan” rapper captioned family photos at the time amid the coronavirus pandemic. “This will create the biggest opening of all. Trust that you have all of the power within to make this happen, and in order to do that connect to the people and things that bring you a lot of joy. When the mind starts to move into overthinking or fear, shift your attention right away to something bright.”

Drake’s dad, Dennis Graham, “didn’t need” to give the Canadian star parenting advice ahead his baby boy’s arrival, he exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2019.

“He’s got love in his heart, so that’s all you need with a baby,” the former drummer, 66, explained. “He doesn’t have a lot of time, but the baby loves him. I’ve seen them interact together, and it’s beautiful.”

Keep scrolling to see Drake and Brussaux sweetly celebrating Adonis’ birthday.

