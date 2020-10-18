Home Celebrity Drake: Why He’s ‘So Happy’ For New Mom Nicki Minaj & Can’t...
Drake: Why He’s ‘So Happy’ For New Mom Nicki Minaj & Can’t Wait For Their Sons To Have Playdates

Nicki Minaj’s newborn son has a built-in bestie — Drake’s mini-me Adonis! The ‘God’s Plan’ rapper can’t wait for the tiny tots to have playdates together.

Nicki Minaj and Drake appeared to have put their history behind them, when Nicki dropped a “Whole Lotta Choppas” remix on October 16. In her verse, the new mom rapped, “To be honest, I hope one day we do a playdate with Adonis [Graham].” Upon hearing the lyric, Drake, who’s son just turned three, took to his Instagram Story with the sweetest reply, “Playdates soon come [heart emoji],” he wrote, tagging Nicki. A source close to the Canadian hitmaker said he felt “so blessed” by the shoutout.

drake
Drake feels “blessed” to be on good terms with new mom Nicki Minaj again. Image: MEGA

“Drake has always had nothing but respect for Nicki even when they weren’t speaking several years ago because of everything that went down with Meek [Mill],” the source told HollywoodLife exclusively. “That’s history and he knows they’ve both come so far and there’s nothing but love between them. Drake couldn’t be happier for Nicki and knows she’s going to make an incredible mother and he can’t wait for their kids to have play dates when the time comes.”

A second source also dished to HL that Nicki is “like family” to the “God’s Plan” rapper. “Drake and Nicki go way back, she’s like family to him but they have had their issues so getting that shout out from Nicki was very significant, it means the world to him,” the source explained. “It’s significant because of all the history they have. They started out in this business as kids together and now their kids are going to play together. Drake feels so blessed. And he’s so happy for Nicki too. He knows how great it is to have a son and now she knows that same happiness.”

nicki
Nicki gave Drake and Adonis a shoutout on her new remix. Image: MEGA
News that Nicki had given birth to her first child with husband, Kenneth Petty, broke on Oct. 1, and Nicki confirmed the news herself on October 15. “I am so grateful and in love with my son,” she wrote on social media. “Madly in love. My favorite liddo boy in the whole wide world.” Fans were not only happy for Nicki and Kenneth, but also thrilled to see that she and Drake were on good terms again. When Nicki started dating fellow rapper Meek Mill in the mid 2010s, he publicly called Drake out on social media, and Nicki was caught in the middle. It wasn’t until after she split from Meek in 2017 that she rekindled her friendship with Drake.
Previous articleThis Martian Lava Tube Could Swallow Earth's Biggest Lava Tube More Than 3 Times
Next articleSacha Baron Cohen on the 'Borat' Sequel and Playing Abbie Hoffman

