Dramatic dashcam footage shows moment motorcyclist is launched in air after head on crash

The motorcyclist is seen hitting the brake but the incident cannot be stopped as the car slams into the bike and catapults its rider into the air.

Footage from the car directly behind shows the 35-year-old motorcycle victim landing in the middle of the road just metres from the bend.

The victim suffered a broken back, sternum and wrist and the crash left his Suzuki K7 bike destroyed.

South Yorkshire Police have released the footage to raise awareness of the safety benefits of wearing protective clothing.

READ MORE: Dashcam footage shows multiple cars destroyed by lorry