Home Celebrity Dream Kardashian, 3, Makes Cheeky Faces As Dad Rob ‘Lols’ In Adorable...
Celebrity

Dream Kardashian, 3, Makes Cheeky Faces As Dad Rob ‘Lols’ In Adorable Pics

0

Emily Selleck

Dream Kardashian is seriously cute! The daughter of Rob Kardashian and ex Blac Chyna rocked a Versace hoodie while pulling funny faces in these sweet snaps.

Dream Kardashian is growing up so fast! The three-year-old daughter of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna looked seriously adorable in a trio of snaps shared by her proud dad. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 33, took to Instagram on October 15, writing, “Hiii lol” with two laughing emojis. The three sweet pics showed his mini-me smiled and pulling funny faces while posing in front of a Halloween-themed bowl. The stylish toddler rocked a light pink Versace hoodie, and allowed her curly brown locks to cascade down her shoulders while showing off her personality.

The youngster, who will turn four on November 10, also posed for a cute pic with her cousins Saint West and Chicago West, two of aunty Kim Kardashian‘s kids. The KKW Beauty mogul took to Instagram on October 15, writing “Nothing fills my heart more.” The photo showed the trio, who are all close in age, laughing while laying on their backs in the grass. Our hearts!

Little Dream has been spending a lot of time with her cousins, as she’s enrolled in “cousin preschool” alongside her two-year-old cousin, True Thompson. Dream’s aunt, Khloe Kardashian, posted sweet photos and videos of her “smart angels” to Instagram, capturing the moment Dream got so excited when she answered a question correctly.

“I did it, I did the correct one!” Dream is heard saying in the clip with a massive grin on her face. She and True were busy at work, coloring on white boards and playing games. After a voice offscreen tells Dream that she did a good job, she yells “piggie!” pointing to the farm animals on her worksheet. So adorable! Scroll through the gallery above to see more adorable pics of the Kardashian kids.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleBest Dog Tech & Accessories: 14 Essentials for Your Pup
Next articleThomas Jefferson Byrd’s Murder Suspect Arrested

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Jordyn Woods Rocks Sheer Pink Dress & Cozies Up To BF Karl-Anthony Towns At PLT Launch

0
Jenna Lemoncelli Jordyn Woods stunned in a sheer leopard dress to celebrate the launch of her PrettyLittleThing capsule collection on Oct. 15. She was joined...
Read more
Celebrity

Whoops! Dwyane Wade Accidently Photobombs Couple's Beach Proposal

0
Mariah Cooper A happy accident! Dwyane Wade unexpectedly witnessed a milestone moment in one couple’s relationship — and he had the most priceless reaction.The former...
Read more
Celebrity

Thomas Jefferson Byrd’s Murder Suspect Arrested

0
Police arrested a man on Friday morning who is accused of murdering Thomas Jefferson Byrd, the character actor who appeared in several Spike Lee...
Read more
Celebrity

Darcey Silva Gushes Over Connecting To Fiance Georgi On A ‘Deeper Level’ Than Past Relationships

0
Avery Thompson Darcey Silva’s journey with love hasn’t been easy, but she’s found her soulmate in fiance Georgi Rusev. She spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HL about...
Read more
Celebrity

Cardi B Claps Back at Claim She’s ‘in a Mentally Abusive Relationship’

0
Nicholas Hautman Troll time! Cardi B clapped back at fans who expressed concern about her keeping Offset in her life even after she filed for...
Read more
Celebrity

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Are A Clone Couple In Matching Magenta Outfits During Date Night

0
Julia Teti Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were dressed to impress on their date night out in New York City. The couple wore outfits that...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Covid: Andy Burnham holding the government 'over a barrel', says Raab

U.K. 0
Meanwhile, Lancashire has agreed to move to tier three, the highest level of restrictions.
Read more

Jordyn Woods Rocks Sheer Pink Dress & Cozies Up To BF Karl-Anthony Towns At PLT Launch

Celebrity 0
Jenna Lemoncelli Jordyn Woods stunned in a sheer leopard dress to celebrate the launch of her PrettyLittleThing capsule collection on Oct. 15. She was joined...
Read more

The need to urinate more at this time of the day may signal prostate cancer

Health 0
Prostate cancer is the result of cancerous cells dividing uncontrollably in the prostate — a small walnut-shaped gland in men. It usually develops slowly,...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: