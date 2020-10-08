Home Celebrity 'Dreams' TikTok star reacts to being gifted a new truck after viral...
'Dreams' TikTok star reacts to being gifted a new truck after viral Fleetwood Mac-cranberry juice video: 'It’s been a wild ride'

Riding a longboard while lip-syncing to Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” and swigging cranberry juice turned out to be a lucrative combination for one TikTok star.

Nathan Apodaca, who uses the handle @420doggface208 on the video-sharing app, was gifted a new truck and a ton of juice from Ocean Spray on Tuesday. That is just the latest bit of excitement for the Idaho Falls, Idaho, man who has found viral stardom in recent weeks.

“I was given an awesome surprise yesterday — a brand new set of wheels from Ocean Spray!” Apodaca tells Yahoo Entertainment. “The truck is cranberry red and the back was filled to the top with my favorite Cran-Raspberry juice.”

TikTok star Nathan Apodaca, who goes by the handle 420doggface208 on the video-sharing app, poses after being gifted a truck by Ocean Spray in Idaho Falls, Idaho, on Oct. 6 . (Photo: MEGA/Getty Images)

He added, “It’s been a wild ride for sure and I feel humbled to be putting out these good vibes for everyone right now.”

The juice company shared a video of the big reveal, noting, “We loved the skateboard, but thought this set of wheels had a better sound system.”

Apodaca had said that the reason he was on his longboard for the video was because his truck, which has over 300,000 miles, had conked out on his way to work. That scenario had played out for him before, so he kept a board in the back and hitched a ride.

In the days after his video went viral — helped along by Fleetwood Mac, which shared it on social last month, proclaiming “We love this!” — he was sent over $ 10,000 in donations. He told TMZ that after giving $ 5,000 to his mom, he used the rest to improve his living situation — he’s been living in an RV with no running water outside his brother’s home. He also bought some new clothes for his daughters.

While his video brought him a lot of clicks, things kicked into overdrive after Mick Fleetwood joined TikTok to share his version of the “Dreams” challenge that Apodaca inspired. The iconic band’s song was back in the charts last week due to the renewed interest in the song because of Apodaca.

The Ocean Spray CEO Tom Hayes also joined TikTok and shared his “Dreams” challenge.

And after getting his new truck, Apodaca remade a new “Dreams” challenge. It saw him driving around singing to the song again — with Ocean Spray in hand.

Apodaca now has more than 2.2 million followers on TikTok — and his original video has 26.4 million views and counting.

