Dries Van Noten on How to Make an Old Shirt a Piece of Art

In the latest installment of our designer D.I.Y. series, using paint to bring an old garment back to life.

Oct. 8, 2020

At his house outside Antwerp, where Dries Van Noten spent the early part of the pandemic, the designer has 55 acres of famously glorious gardens filled with the roses and delphiniums and grasses and gooseberries that have inspired many of the lushly fecund prints that he creates himself, and that have become one of his signatures.

The gardens are also what inspired his do-it-yourself garment: an old shirt, given new life with paint.

“Transforming an already existing garment is always a great source of joy,” Mr. Van Noten said, noting that he was inspired by his flowers to create designs on a shirt. “I love the way paint interacts with fabrics, and it’s easy to do at home. You don’t need anything in particular — just your imagination and a pot of paint.”