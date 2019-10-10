Drivers could be made to pay for workplace parking in this part of the UK in dramatic law

Parking charges could be made by local authorities throughout Scotland with businesses forced to pay an annual fee for every space they provide to workers. Scottish businesses will still have the power to control whether the charge is passed onto staff but as the costs spiral workers could take a hit. SNP and Scottish Green MSP’s voted against a late Labour amendment which would have seen the controversial scheme axed. Environment groups say the scheme will help reduce pollution and congestion in built-up areas as staff walk or cycle to save money.

Edinburgh and Glasgow have signalled they plan to adopt the scheme to become the second and third major UK cities to do so as Scottish councils would get the power to impose the levy on their citizens.

However, many on the opposition benches have claimed the scheme will instead hit the lowest-paid in society hard and was not consequence-free.

Speaking in the Scottish Parliament, Labour MSP Neil Bibby who lodged a desperate amendment to get the scheme scrapped, attacked others for a policy that would affect the working people of Scotland.

He added: “Be in no doubt, this levy is a regressive tax on workers that will hit the lowest paid hardest.

“It is not consequence-free, it is not fundamentally a solution to climate change and dar from incentivising modal shift, it penalises those from whom modal shift is not an option.