Driving laws to change in 2020 – how you could be caught out with fines or penalty points

Low Emission zones

London already has an Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) which charges motorists with highly polluting vehicles an extra £12.50 per day to use Central London roads.

No other major UK city has any ULEZ legislation as it stands, but things are due to change in 2020.

Birmingham City Council has plans to introduce a Clean Air Zone from July 1, 2020 which will operate 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Leeds City council had been given a seal of approval to implement a charging zone from January 6, 2020 with charges of up to £50 per day to enter the zone for some heavy vehicles.

