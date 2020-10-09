Dubois vs Joyce will not be on PPV – because British boxing fans deserve it

staronline@reachplc.com (Frank Warren)

When Liam Williams takes to the ring tomorrow on BT Sport it’ll represent the culmination of over six months of hard work by myself and my team.

Bringing boxing back from lockdown was a difficult job, but on the eve of our eighth show since returning I am proud that the sport is finding its way back to its feet.

With the ‘second wave’ seemingly upon us, it seems any prospect of fans returning to arenas has faded as quickly as the Summer sun and, as such, this week we decided to run the biggest fight on the British boxing calendar behind-closed-doors and, crucially, not on Pay Per View.

Daniel Dubois and Joe Joyce are the two hottest prospects in heavyweight boxing and when they meet on November 28th the eyes of the world will be watching.

This is the biggest domestic battle in years and with the UK economy stuttering and morale in danger of flagging, BT Sport and I hatched a plan to give something of a gift to UK fans.

Originally scheduled for BT Sport Box Office, the fight will now be provided as part of your regular subscription – a real win for British boxing.

The extra exposure these guys get from the fight being so readily available will be a major boost to their profile, which will come in handy as the winner will soon be scrapping for world titles alongside superstars like Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.

Before that, though, all eyes turn to BT Sport 1 on Saturday when middleweight Liam Williams defends his British title against mandatory challenger Andrew Robinson.

Williams is a true Welsh Warrior and I think he’ll come through unscathed and ready for a world title fight with WBO champion Demetrius Andrade.

No fighter better embodies the battling spirit of the British public than Williams, so I could think of no one more suited to headline tomorrow as the country enters into such uncharted territory.

Williams vs Robinson – Saturday Night, 7pm, BT Sport 1

