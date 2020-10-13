Home Celebrity Duchess Kate’s Go-To Sunglasses Brand Is a Can’t-Miss This Prime Day
Celebrity

Duchess Kate’s Go-To Sunglasses Brand Is a Can’t-Miss This Prime Day

0

Suzy Forman

Prime Day is here! Drop everything, sound the “Hallelujah” chorus, set off the sirens — and for the love of all that is holy, make some space in your closet! You’re about to do some major shopping, and we don’t want anything holding you back — especially not Us. That’s why we’re here to walk (or run) you through the best deals and make sure you don’t miss out or leave with any regrets!

There are so many incredible deals popping up left and right on Amazon this Prime Day. First of all, if you’re not already a Prime member, it’s time to sign up. Like, now. Okay, you ready? We hope so, because one of the top sunglasses brands of all time is boasting some major deals right now, and we can’t wait any longer. We’re talking Ray-Ban, baby!

Duchess Kate at Battersea Park on September 22, 2020. Shutterstock

See it!

Shop Ray-Ban sunglasses on sale for Prime Day while supplies last!

Pretty much everyone has heard of Ray-Ban sunnies, if they haven’t already owned a pair, and celebrities are no different. Top stars like Jennifer Aniston, Angelina Jolie, Kaia Gerber and Megan Fox are all fans, and even straight-up royalty is no exception. That’s right, Duchess Kate herself owns multiple pairs of Ray-Bans and has been wearing them for years. She was even photographed with a pair earlier this fall!

Kate spent a day at Battersea Park in London in late September, learning about the importance of parent-powered initiatives while exchanging smiles and ideas with local families. We were so into her whole look, from her cropped trousers, to her Superga sneakers to the Ray-Ban sunglasses she held in hand!

Duchess Kate at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London on July 2, 2019. ames Veysey/BPI/Shutterstock

See it!

Shop Ray-Ban sunglasses on sale for Prime Day while supplies last!

While Kate seems partial to the famous Wayfarer style, as well as the Youngster, there are pages and pages of styles to explore on Amazon. There are plenty of options in the fan-favorite aviator style, made to flatter any face shape, but this is your chance to explore some other shapes too. Those with rounder faces may prefer angular frames while those with more angular, heart-shaped faces may prefer rounder frames. Go a little geometric, go a little oval — whatever you want. And when it comes to lens color? Prepare for a world of possibilities!

Sunglasses are an essential year round. If the sun is shining, we’re grabbing our Ray-Bans. Even if it’s not, we’ll probably still have our sunnies on us. If you’ve already wanted a pair or have been looking for a good time to stock up — or if you just really enjoy a great deal — this is your moment! We’re so happy to be a part of it.

See it!

Shop Ray-Ban sunglasses on sale for Prime Day while supplies last!

Not your style? Shop more sunglasses here and check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly's Shop With Us team.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

