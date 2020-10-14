Duke Nicholson: 5 Things About Jack Nicholson’s Grandson, 20, Reportedly Dating Bella Hadid, 24

Julia Teti

Bella Hadid might be off the market! The gorgeous model, 24, is reportedly dating Jack Nicholson‘s lookalike grandson, Duke Nicholson, according to Page Six. The two have been linked since roughly last month, according to a source who spoke to the outlet. Although Bella enjoyed her 24th birthday with a girls’ getaway, Bella and Duke did celebrate her big day with their own trip, the insider continued to share with Page Six. Learn more about Bella’s reported new beau with these five facts!

1) Duke is Hollywood royalty. The young star, who is reportedly 20 years old, is a part of a major Hollywood family. As previously mentioned, Duke’s grandfather is none other than three-time Oscar-winning actor Jack Nicholson, 83. But his own family is fairly famous, too. Duke is the son of designer Jennifer Nicholson — Jack’s eldest daughter, whom he shares with ex-wife Sandra Knight — and former pro surfer Mark Norfleet.

Though Duke was born Duke Norfleet, he uses his mother’s maiden name for work. Jack, himself, is a widely renowned actor who rose to fame in the ’60s and ’70s, starring alongside Peter Fonda in the 1969 film Easy Rider, for which he earned his first Oscar nomination. Jack went on to win three Academy Awards for his work in films One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest, Terms Of Endearment, and As Good As It Gets. Duke looks almost exactly like his famous grandfather did at his age!

2) Duke is also an actor. The acting apple definitely doesn’t fall far from the tree in this family. Duke has made his way into acting already, and has some fairly big titles in his filmography! In 2016, Duke starred in The Dandy Warhols: Cather in the Rye. The young actor also appeared in the 2018 short The Great American Mud Wrestle alongside Uncut Gems breakout Julia Fox. Most recently, he appeared as Danny/Tony in the 2019 horror film Us directed by Oscar-winner Jordan Peele!

3) He has a major project premiering in the future. It looks like Duke’s work in front of the camera is really paying off. Duke’s next major role is in the forthcoming movie Dreamland. The film has an incredible ensemble cast. Duke will star alongside Oscar-winner Gary Oldman, Armie Hammer, Lily-Rose Depp, Evangeline Lily, Michelle Rodriguez and more!

4) He’s worked with singer Lana Del Rey. While Duke hasn’t lent any singing abilities to the famous crooner’s tunes, he did have a major role on Lana Del Rey‘s latest album Norman F**king Rockwell. Duke posed with Lana on the cover of her Grammy-nominated album, staring off into the distance as Lana reached her hand toward the camera.

5) Duke doesn’t appear to be on social media. As a fresh young actor, fans might assume that Duke is active on social media. But it turns out that Duke is neither on Twitter or on Instagram! In fact, it seems that the burgeoning star keeps a fairly low profile, which could suggest why fans did not see him in any photos with Bella during her birthday celebrations.

