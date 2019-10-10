DVLA: More driving licences are revoked for dementia than any other health reason

The shocking news comes just weeks after it was revaled one third of a million driving licences are revoked for medical reasons over the last five years. The data showed numbers peaked in 2018 as 73,000 lost the freedom to drive. More than 40,000 drivers have lost their driving licences so far this year on medicla concerns. The shock data revealed medical revocations have steadily increased by 40 percent between 2014 and 2016.

Drivers and Vehicles Licensing Agency (DVLA) chiefs revoked or refused driving licences from 7,767 dementia patients in 2018 to become the highest medical condition targeted.

Dementia revocations have also increased by 64.7 percent between 2014 and 2018 in a shocking rise.

A total of 5,763 drivers suffering from epilepsy saw their driving licences revoked in the second most popular reason for a medical ban.

Epilepsy revocations have also risen by more than 2,000 since 2014 where just over 3,500 licences were taken off sufferers.

Reacting to the news, Chief Admiral Nurse and Dementia UK CEO, Hilda Hayo told Express.co.uk: “Dementia diagnosis rates are going up, primarily because people are living longer. The most important thing for people worried about their memory or who have been diagnosed with dementia to know about driving is that you will not have your licence automatically revoked.

“Legally, you need to tell the DVLA and your insurance provider you have had diagnosis- otherwise this may make your insurance invalid.

“Your GP may be approached by the DVLA for a report on your ability to drive safely, once received the DVLA will make a decision regarding your licence, if approved this is reviewed annually. For more information, see the Dementia UK website.”

Other notable illnesses to receive over 1,000 medical revocations in 2018 include diabetes sufferers, stroke victims and those suffering from alcohol dependency.

