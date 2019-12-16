Eamonn Holmes details ‘bad’ Christmas with wife Ruth Langsford ‘She fired it at my chest’

It all came about after a “really busy” period saw him shopping for presents at the last minute in London, while Ruth was in Belfast.

Eamonn recalled: “I said I am so busy I will buy you anything you want but the return receipt is about five days, so shall I give you money?

“She said just come home and as long as I’ve got Christmas with you, that is the important thing.”

However, he claims that was far from the case. He continued: “I gave her an envelope with money in it and she gave me the Christmas dinner.