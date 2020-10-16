Eamonn Holmes sparks frenzy in unearthed pic as he marks TV milestone 'Happy anniversary'

This Morning star Eamonn Holmes started working in television four decades ago this month. The 60-year-old presenter marked the special occasion by sharing an old black and white picture of himself from his early days on Instagram yesterday.

The photograph captured Eamonn, who would have been around 20-years-old at the time, when he first started working for Ulster Television, an Northern Irish branch of ITV, which is now known as UTV.

He captioned the snap, which he shared with his 689,000 followers: “My journey in TV all began in Oct 1980.

“40 years ago this very month with my beloved Ulster Television.”

Eamonn’s first job for the broadcaster was on a farming programme titled Farming Ulster, hence the outdoor location and lack of studio in the picture.

