Home Science Earliest bacteria more animal-life than thought - ‘First life also multicellular’
Science

Earliest bacteria more animal-life than thought – ‘First life also multicellular’

0

By

A new evolutionary study suggests basic bacteria can actually “develop” like an embryo. This means the earliest life to have emerged from Earth’s primordial soup behaved much more like animals than first thought.

{%=o.title%}

]]>

When banded-together, bacteria exuded out a protective slimy commune.

Surprisingly, we found that evolutionary younger genes were increasingly expressed towards the later timepoints of biofilm growth

Dr Tomislav Domazet-Lošo

This is capable of creating thriving, densely-packed colonies called biofilms.

And when working in tandem with other such bases, it makes these microscopic organisms all the more powerful.

Within such safety in numbers, this biofilm is able to withstand environmental changes, pass information to external communities – and some scientists even think they can share some sort collective memory – in essence behaving like a multicellular organism.

READ MORE: New bat virus found: Corona hunters warn of ‘game changer’ discovery

- Advertisement -

The earliest life shared far more characteristics with their complex cousins than first thought (Image: Dr Momir Futo, Rudjer Boskovic Instiute)

Bacillus subtilis biofilms (Image: Dr Momir Futo, Rudjer Boskovic Instiute)

Now a research team led by the Ruđer Bošković Institute’s evolutionary geneticist Momir Futo have discovered biofilms also develop like a multicellular organism.

Almost all cells live in such biofilms, which can be composed of multiple species.

And scientists are finding ever-more ways in which they act like multicellular beings.

- Advertisement -

These range from efficiently dividing tasks, programmable cell death, and even self-recognition.

The earliest life to have emerged from Earth’s primordial soup behaved much more like animals (Image: Dr Momir Futo, Rudjer Boskovic Instiute)

Dr Futo’s team focussed on rod-shaped Bacillus subtilis, found in both soil and humans.

A timeline of gene expression was established across the whole biofilm as it developed, from its most basic form until it was approximately two months old.

The researchers also contrasted the products of the bacteria’s genes with those of others in its species, in order to map out a timeline for their evolutionary relationships.

Dr Tomislav Domazet-Lošo, a Catholic University of Croatia geneticist, said in a statement: “Surprisingly, we found that evolutionary younger genes were increasingly expressed towards the later time-points of biofilm growth.”

- Advertisement -

DON’T MISS…
Zombie outbreak IS possible and only needs one parasite to evolve [INSIGHT]
Shark breakthrough: Stunning discovery may rewrite creature’s origin [REPORT]
Two-million-year-old ‘human ancestor’ find on Google Earth revealed [PICTURES]

Related articles

Much to their surprise, they discovered how the order of gene expression during biofilm growth mirrors the timing of these genes’ evolution – in the same way as the expressions of genes in developing animal embryos.

This is not the only way the biofilms mirrored embryogenesis – the formation and development of an embryo.

The methodical organisation of the gene expression can also be observed in embryos, as well as an increase in communication between cells, which in the biofilm coincides with growing three-dimensional wrinkles.

Dr Domazet-Lošo said: ”This means that bacteria are true multicellular organisms just like we are.

“Considering that the oldest known fossils are bacterial biofilms, it is quite likely that the first life was also multicellular, and not a single-celled creature as considered so far.”

When banded together bacteria exuded out a protective slimy commune (Image: Dr Momir Futo, Rudjer Boskovic Instiute)

Related articles

The phylostratigraphy method – the process of determining the phylogenetic origin of every gene in a genome – used by the researchers is cutting-edge, meaning questions remain concerning its reliability.

As a result, the researchers decided to double-check their results with previous genetic tools, and these supported their conclusions.

However, the scientists have cautioned their conclusions to remain limited to single-species biofilms in lab conditions.

Consequently, further research is necessary to see if this holds true in the real world with multi-species interactions.

The researchers concluded: “It is indisputable that the cell is the basic unit of life; however, that does not readily imply that the first life was strictly unicellular.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleNarcissists Are Thriving In Our Culture. Don't Let Them Ruin Your Life! America's Favorite Magazine Offers Hope
Next articleVirgin Media has an important new feature, but switching it on will cost you

RELATED ARTICLES

Science

Computer Scientists Break the 'Traveling Salesperson' Record

0
ByErica Klarreich When Nathan Klein started graduate school two years ago, his advisers proposed a modest plan: to work together on one of the most...
Read more
Science

Astronomy breakthrough after ‘super-habitable’ planets discovered

0
Scientists for years have focused their efforts on finding a planet in the so-called "Goldilocks" zone that the Earth finds itself in. Close enough...
Read more
Science

Archaeology mystery: Ancient carving accidentally uncovered near Nazca Lines – drone video

0
Archaeology mystery: The huge mysterious ancient drawing was a huge feline geoglyph carved into a hillside in Peru. The ancient motif was accidentally discovered...
Read more
Science

Since 1995, We've Lost More Than 50% of Great Barrier Reef Corals

0
Carly Cassella Since the mid-1990s, coral in the Great Barrier Reef has declined by more than 50 percent, and that goes for virtually every species,...
Read more
Science

Chilling Experiment Pinpoints The Moment You Have a Venus Flytrap's Full Attention

0
Peter Dockrill Many animals eat plants. Some plants eat animals. While the first scenario is not puzzling, the second still holds some mysteries, even for...
Read more
Science

Bar-Tailed Godwit Breaks Record by Flying Nonstop From Alaska to New Zealand

0
Yasemin Saplakoglu, Live Science An international traveler just broke the world's record for longest nonstop flight. Among birds that is. A bar-tailed godwit (Limosa lapponica) just...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho makes worrying admission after Spurs crumble in West Ham draw

Sports 0
ByJose Mourinho admitted his Tottenham players were not strong enough mentally in the 3-3 draw with West Ham as Gareth Bale's second debut descended...
Read more

A Pastry Chef Ditches Desserts for Data Analysis

Lifestyle 0
ByBy Ray A. Smith Close Ray A. SmithOct. 18, 2020 8:00 am ETChris Pariso grew up in New Hampshire in a family where everyone loved to cook....
Read more

Hertz Stock Soars Amid News Of $1.65 Billion In DIP Financing

Business 0
ByDawn Geske After filing for bankruptcy in May, Hertz has been given a lifeline with $ 1.65 billion in debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing. The rental car...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: