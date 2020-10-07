Early Prime Day 2020 Deals To Shop Now If You Can't Wait

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

A shopping holiday in its own right, Prime Day has become an opportunity for other retailers like Walmart and Target to host their own competitive sales.

As Amazon’s biggest sale of the year approaches on Oct. 13 and 14, you can expect to see deals on everything from AirPods Pro to TVs in the leadup to the big event — and we’ve already spotted a few early Prime Day deals too good to ignore.

As with all big sales events, it could be worth waiting until Prime Day or even Black Friday for bigger discounts on some items. But, with more people online shopping now than ever before, you might want to grab what you want sooner than later.

Keep reading for some of our favorite Prime Day deals we’ve spotted so far.

